Dodge splits games with Wayne County

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School basketball teams had one game last week before a Christmas break. The Squaws and Indians traveled to Jesup on Tuesday, December 20 for non-region games against the AAAAA Wayne County Yellow Jackets. The Squaws pulled out a 50-45 win for their second win against the Lady Jackets this season. Wayne County only has two losses this season so far and they both are to the fourth ranked (AA) Squaws. The Squaws are now 8-1 overall and 2-0 in region 3AA.
The Indians fought hard but came up one point short to the Yellow Jackets as they lost 57-58 as they missed a shot with four seconds left that would have won the game for Dodge. The Indians are 6-3 overall and 1-1 in region 3AA.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wayne County was: Europe Brown, 12 points, including a three-pointer; Jurnee Powell, 10 points; Bresha Carr, nine points, including a three-pointer; Destanee Wright, nine points; Tierra Hamilton, six points, including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, a three-pointer and Nesia Mitchell, one point.
Scoring for the Indians against Wayne County was: Nick Cummings, 20 points, including a three-pointer; R.J. Carr, 11 points, including three three-pointers; DeMarcus Caines, nine points; Maurice McCoy, nine points including a three-pointer; Demonte Ivey, six points; Kaden Burse, one point and Tim Johnson, one point.
The Squaws are scheduled to play in the Volume Hyundai Holiday Classic Tournament at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville on Tuesday December 27, Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29. The Squaws first game is scheduled Tuesday, December 27 at 1:00 p.m. against Northside-Warner Robins. If the Squaws win they will play at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, if they lose they will at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28. Depending on the outcome of these previous games, the Squaws will play on Thursday, December 29, time to be determined. Other girl’s teams in the tournament are Clark-Central (Athens); Veterans (WR); Academy of Richmond Co.; Maynard Jackson High (Atlanta); Pinewood Christian; Baldwin. The full bracket was in last week’s edition of The Dodge County News or can be found on the Dodge Co. High School Basketball Facebook page.
The Indians and Squaws will begin the New Year off with region games at Northeast Macon on Tuesday, January 3 and will host Bleckley County on Saturday, January 7.