Legals December 28, 2016
Wednesday, December 28. 2016
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BEULAH
ELIZABETH YAWN
All creditors of the Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
BENNIE DAVID YAWN,
Executor of the
Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN, Deceased
BENNIE DAVID YAWN
1145 WPA Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 29th day of November, 2016.
MYRNA R. ALLEN, Executor
4141 Chester Empire Highway
P.O. Box 186
Chester, GA 31012
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of C.W. PEACOCK, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of November 2016.
LINDA PEACOCK BELL
535 SE 5th Circle
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
c/o RITA J. LLOP
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by ANNA WHATLEY to MACON MORTGAGE, dated October 21, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 423, Page 11, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 813, Page 111, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,600.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security
Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: PNC MORTGAGE, 3232 NEWMARK DRIVE, MIAMISBURG, OH 45342 800-523-8654.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANNA WHATLEY or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 14 LANTIE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION
as Attorney in Fact for
ANNA WHATLEY
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 2.13 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PARCEL BEING THE EASTERN PORTION OF THE SAME PROPERTY SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, GRLS, PREPARED FOR CHARLES W. HORNE, SR. DATED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 183, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PROPERTY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY THE HICKMAN PROPERTY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HORNE AND NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY E. LOWERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LANTIE DRIVE. THIS IS A PORTION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PARCEL CONVEYED AS “TRACT I” BY GLORIA S. CLARK TO BOBBY HICKMAN AND WANDA HICKMAN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED FMAY 8, 1998 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 304, PAGE 130, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
MR/jgn 1/3/17
Our file no. 5175016 - FT8
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County,
Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JANUARY 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES
EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD, IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Cynthia S. Oliver or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Loss Mitigation
3476 Stateview Boulevard
Fort Mill, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens,
encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1000-667512868A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667512868A
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHNSON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8015
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARK JEROME JOHNSON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 9th day of December 2016, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from MARK JEROME JOHNSON to MARK JEROME JOHNSON BLOUNT.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 9th day of December, 2016.
MARK J. JOHNSON
Petitioner
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: EARL HAMILTON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8006
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that EARL HAMILTON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 7th day of December 2016, praying for a change in his/her name from EARL HAMILTON to AL HAMILTON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 6th day of December, 2016.
AL HAMILTON
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P2016-9028
In Re: Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES
Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: SHIRLEY L. USSERY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 10, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF BEULAH
ELIZABETH YAWN
All creditors of the Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 21st day of November, 2016.
BENNIE DAVID YAWN,
Executor of the
Estate of BEULAH ELIZABETH YAWN, Deceased
BENNIE DAVID YAWN
1145 WPA Road
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 29th day of November, 2016.
MYRNA R. ALLEN, Executor
4141 Chester Empire Highway
P.O. Box 186
Chester, GA 31012
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of C.W. PEACOCK, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of November 2016.
LINDA PEACOCK BELL
535 SE 5th Circle
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
c/o RITA J. LLOP
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by ANNA WHATLEY to MACON MORTGAGE, dated October 21, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 423, Page 11, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 813, Page 111, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,600.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security
Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: PNC MORTGAGE, 3232 NEWMARK DRIVE, MIAMISBURG, OH 45342 800-523-8654.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANNA WHATLEY or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 14 LANTIE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION
as Attorney in Fact for
ANNA WHATLEY
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 2.13 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PARCEL BEING THE EASTERN PORTION OF THE SAME PROPERTY SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, GRLS, PREPARED FOR CHARLES W. HORNE, SR. DATED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 183, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PROPERTY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY THE HICKMAN PROPERTY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HORNE AND NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY E. LOWERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LANTIE DRIVE. THIS IS A PORTION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PARCEL CONVEYED AS “TRACT I” BY GLORIA S. CLARK TO BOBBY HICKMAN AND WANDA HICKMAN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED FMAY 8, 1998 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 304, PAGE 130, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
MR/jgn 1/3/17
Our file no. 5175016 - FT8
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County,
Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JANUARY 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES
EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD, IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Cynthia S. Oliver or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Loss Mitigation
3476 Stateview Boulevard
Fort Mill, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens,
encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1000-667512868A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667512868A
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHNSON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8015
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that MARK JEROME JOHNSON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 9th day of December 2016, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from MARK JEROME JOHNSON to MARK JEROME JOHNSON BLOUNT.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 9th day of December, 2016.
MARK J. JOHNSON
Petitioner
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: EARL HAMILTON
Civil Action File No. 16V-8006
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that EARL HAMILTON, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia on the 7th day of December 2016, praying for a change in his/her name from EARL HAMILTON to AL HAMILTON.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 6th day of December, 2016.
AL HAMILTON
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P2016-9028
In Re: Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES
Deceased
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: SHIRLEY L. USSERY has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of KENNETH STACY SPIRES, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before January 10, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
5401 Anson Avenue
P. O. Box 514
Eastman, Georgia 31023
TELEPHONE: 478-374-3775
JOSEPH I. Marchant, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)