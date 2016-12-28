By Bryan Golden
Almost 90% of Americans will make at least one New Year’s resolution.
Less than 20% will succeed in accomplishing even one.
The beginning of the year is a great time for life improving resolutions. Common resolutions include losing weight, giving up smoking, maintaining a budget, saving money, finding a better job, getting healthier, becoming more organized, and spending more time with family.
Whatever your resolutions, here are some specific strategies to help you succeed. First and foremost is to take the first step, which is to start. Without action, there will be no success. Action creates results. Intention alone will not work.
Have written goals stating what you want to accomplish. If you want to lose weight, how much and by when? If you want to live within a budget, what is the amount? If you want to continue your education, what school will you go to and which classes will you take?
Take small but consistent steps. Habits are formed by frequent repetition over time. Change occurs by the same process. A resolution is not all or nothing. Partial change is okay. Any progress in the desired direction, regardless of how small, is a success. Accomplishing a resolution is a process, not a one-time effort.
Positive goals are more effective than negative ones. Rather than saying you will eat less, resolve to have a healthier diet. Instead of spending less time at work you can endeavor to spend more time at home. Bad habits can’t just be eliminated; they have to be replaced by good ones.
Succeed with your resolutions for 2017
