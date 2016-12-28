Random thoughts

Moonbattery.com has the Barack Obama legacy in one graphic – change in the number of Democrats since 2008: U.S. Senate -10.2% U.S. House -19.3% State Legislatures -20.3% State Governors -35.7%.
Thirty states voted Trump, twenty voted Clinton, but didn’t Obama say we had 57 or 58 states – remember that?
“Democrat losers need to keep the spectre of racism alive at all costs. It’s their main means of political survival.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com 12-3-16
From TheoSpark.net (great website!) a picture of hideous Hillary in the background with the caption; “I sold 1/5 of America’s uranium to Russia then the Russian govt. gave $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. What a coincidence!”
Crooked Hillary is the first woman in U.S. history to lose two presidential elections: 2008 to Obama in the Demoleft primary and 2016 to Donald Trump in the general election.
Democrat Sidney Blumenthal was behind the Birther movement in 2008, which the Democrats blamed on Republicans, and Donald Trump in 2016 reminded voters of the truth. Dick Morris calls Sid Hillary’s “Chief Goon.”
“Donald Trump is right: It was the Hillary Clinton campaign that spread the rumor in 2008 that Obama was not born in America and, therefore, might not be eligible to serve as president.”
Dick Morris on DickMorris.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FirstLiberty.org, LibertyInstitute.org, EricPetersAutos.com, TheSmokingGun.com, DissidentProf.com, RicEdelman.com, AnnCoulter.com, MicheleBachmann.com, StoneZone.com, 1stock1.com, VDare.com, TheBlackSphere.net, ROOTforAmerica.com, VDare.com, CanadaFreePress.com, AIM.org, MRC.org, EagleRising.com, AnnetteParkerDesigns.com, EagleForum.org, ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, DCClothesline.com, Moonbattery.com, Galganov.com, Ace.mu.nu, UNZ.com, MaryGrabar.com, ForfeitureReform.com, CampusReform.org, CumbresToltec.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, TheoSpark.net, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, LibertyNewsNetwork.tv, LewRockwell.com, FreedomOutpost.com, JaneChastain.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, CaliforniaJimmy.com.
Random thoughts
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)