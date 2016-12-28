Random thoughts

Moonbattery.com has the Barack Obama legacy in one graphic – change in the number of Democrats since 2008: U.S. Senate -10.2% U.S. House -19.3% State Legislatures -20.3%  State Governors  -35.7%.
Thirty states voted Trump, twenty voted Clinton, but didn’t Obama say we had 57 or 58 states – remember that?
“Democrat losers need to keep the spectre of racism alive at all costs. It’s their main means of political survival.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com 12-3-16
From TheoSpark.net (great website!) a picture of hideous Hillary in the background with the caption; “I sold 1/5 of America’s uranium to Russia then the Russian govt. gave $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. What a coincidence!”
Crooked Hillary is the first woman in U.S. history to lose two presidential elections: 2008 to Obama in the Demoleft primary and 2016 to Donald Trump in the general election.
Democrat Sidney Blumenthal was behind the Birther movement in 2008, which the Democrats blamed on Republicans, and Donald Trump in 2016 reminded voters of the truth. Dick Morris calls Sid Hillary’s “Chief Goon.”
“Donald Trump is right: It was the Hillary Clinton campaign that spread the rumor in 2008 that Obama was not born in America and, therefore, might not be eligible to serve as president.”
Dick Morris on DickMorris.com
Good websites – no need to capitalize: FirstLiberty.org, LibertyInstitute.org, EricPetersAutos.com, TheSmokingGun.com, DissidentProf.com, RicEdelman.com, AnnCoulter.com, MicheleBachmann.com, StoneZone.com, 1stock1.com, VDare.com, TheBlackSphere.net, ROOTforAmerica.com, VDare.com, CanadaFreePress.com, AIM.org, MRC.org, EagleRising.com, AnnetteParkerDesigns.com, EagleForum.org, ColoradoGuy.com, DelsJourney.com, DCClothesline.com, Moonbattery.com, Galganov.com, Ace.mu.nu, UNZ.com, MaryGrabar.com, ForfeitureReform.com, CampusReform.org, CumbresToltec.com, AtlantaTimeMachine.com, TheoSpark.net, DailyKenn.com, DrudgeReport.com, LibertyNewsNetwork.tv, LewRockwell.com, FreedomOutpost.com, JaneChastain.com, Saberpoint.blogspot.com, LifeZette.com, LauraIngraham.com, CaliforniaJimmy.com.

Donald Trump doesn’t care what the political left thinks of him – good for him. That is part of his charm and helped him win in November. Surprise – President-elect Trump has very good political instincts and his media detractors do not.
CelticsLife.com has a good story about retired Celtics basketball player Art “Hambone” Williams, now age 77, and his suburban Boston neighbor Philip Levine, age 8 when Art played for the Celtics. Hambone took little Philip to some Celtics games, introduced him to his Boston teammates, a thrill for the youngster, and Philip Levine, now a prosperous businessman at age 55, kept in touch and looks out for Hambone, flying him to Celtic games and other events. Both are kind, generous people and created a nice life story all should read at CelticsLife.com. The article is five years back from 2011 but still on the website – well worth reading. Hambone was known for his speed, the fastest Celtics player at the time. “I could outrun John Havlicek and John was fast,” says Hambone, who says he feels fairly well but has arthritis and walks with a cane. He’s still slim and says he likes to cook. You have to like a guy they call Hambone.
“Democrats are sore losers. It’s over.”
Conservative actor Scott Baio
12-19-16 on Fox Business Network
Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Iowa all voted for Trump in November, yet critics scoffed when Donald campaigned in those states, claiming he had no chance of winning there. He made the “experts” look like fools. Who would have thought Virginia would turn out to be dependably Demoleft for the past three elections. The trouble there appears to be well-to-do liberal Democrat government workers who bring their liberal voting habits with them when they arrive to work in D.C. I didn’t see that trend coming. Virginia voted Republican for president 13 out of 14 times from 1952 through 2004 (every time but 1964).
Warren Buffett (D) should’ve been more like his great father Congressman Howard Buffett (R). Instead Warren turned out to be a political idiot, despite having a great investment touch.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Bill O’Reilly has it right on the presidential debates: “It’s half debate, half game show.” True!
MM
Bumper sticker of the day: SPEAK ENGLISH.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
