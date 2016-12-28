Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Children are being short change because of our disobedience to the greatest birthday child Jesus Christ. Where are today’s biological parents? Do we not realize that children are just a gift to us? God’s holy word doesn’t seem to count anymore.
We constantly hear what our leaders say that they are going to do but they don’t seem to realize that nothing is done without the Holy Father. Same sex marriage and abortion are one of the worst shortcomings the younger generation is faced with. Many of our churches, as well as our schools, are failing in the area of discipline and holding our younger generation accountable for their actions. Man is shortchanging this nation with their words. Our laws are ignoring are deepest needs.
They are stripping away our heritage, while out lawing simple prayer. Gunshots continue to enter our schools and our children our dying. This nation would not be looking for answers if the citizens would turn back to God and His holy word. Americans seem to be forgetting that we serve a God who has seen our beginning to our end.
There can never be a greater down fall of this nation than the separation of the church and state, which must be the product of a biological home. While we are pledging allegiance to the American flag have we heard the pledge to the holy bible and the Christian flag? I pledge allegiance to the Christian flag and to the Savior for whose kingdom it stand.
One Savior crucified, risen and coming again with life and liberty for all who believe. I pledge allegiance to the bible and God’s holy word. I will make it a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path and will hide its word in my heart that I might not sin against God.
Happy birthday dear Jesus, thank you for going to the cross and giving up your life and for paying the debt for my sins. You went down into the grave and came back to be with me today, tomorrow and eternity if I live by your holy word. You will always be the necessity that I cannot afford to live without.
May your love and peace continue to surround this nation. Lord bless.
Johnny L. Blacke, MSG (R)
