Dear editor,
Over 22 years ago my ex-husband Tommy Pittman and I lost our only child Jason to drug addiction. No he didn’t die from an overdose; he shot himself. He was placed on a ventilator for almost three days. When he succumbed to his injuries we chose to donate his organs. We not only donated his major organs but his skin and bone as well. We were even still able have an open casket funeral.
We preferred to stay anonymous, however, Life Link would forward us letters of gratitude from the recipients of our sons’ final gift. Thus that will always be Jason Pittman’s’ legacy. Please consider being an organ donor. It can save and improve so many lives.
Earlier this year we lost my wonderful mother-in-law Maggie Garrette Pruett. Due to the circumstances of her death she wasn’t able to donate her organs but she left her own legacy in a different way. Maggie was fairly well known in our community. She had a heart as big as the entire outdoors. She was a wonderful Christian lady who loved her family and friends and seldom met a stranger. Maggie did love her “fur babies” too!
She saved many dogs from certain death. I’m sure there’s a special place in heaven for people like that. The best gift she gave me was her son Ken Jones. Ken is a wonderful husband and his mother was very proud of him. I thank the Lord every day for him and his beautiful mother and all the precious memories we have of her.
One final thought. You can’t build a foundation of happiness on the sorrows of others; it will always crumble.
Gail Jones
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)