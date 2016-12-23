Dodge County wrestling team takes fifth place at the Treutlen Invitational

The Dodge County wrestling team took to the mats on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17 in Soperton. Nineteen teams attended this year’s tournament. The tournament is scored by having a pool of five matches for each wrestler and then taking the top four from each weight class and placing them into a four man bracket for medals.
The Indians had a good showing Christian Grauberger (145), Tyler Montford (182) and Cam’ron McCloud (195) continue to dominate as they went 5-0 with five pins. Tyler McDonald (152) and KeShaun Smokes (160) made their mark as they posted a 4-1 record. Christian Tyukodi (106) and Jared Cannon (170) put a 3-2 record together with three pins. Tyler Hubbard (126) added some points with his two wins by pins. Tyukodi, Grauberger, McDonald, Montford and McCloud would all get into the medals as Smokes lost out on criteria even with his strong showing. Grauberger and McCloud carried their dominating performances as they took gold in the 145 and 195 pound weight classes. While Montford lost tough semi-finals and would rebound to take 3rd. Tyukodi and McDonald would finish in fourth place in their respective weight classes. The Indians finished in 5th place overall as a team. The Indians will travel to Valdosta on Thursday, December 29 and 30 for the Wildcat Invitational.