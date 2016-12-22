Squaws win three non-region games; Indians win two of three games this week

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School Squaws basketball team won three games last week to improve their record to 7-1 and 2-0 in region 3AA. The Squaws are ranked 5th in the latest state AA poll. The Squaws defeated West Laurens 66-44 on Tuesday, December 13 in a non-region game. The Squaws rolled over Hawkinsville 91-35 on Friday, December 16 in Eastman and then defeated the 8th ranked (A) Wilcox Lady Patriots 69-35 in Rochelle on Saturday, December 17.
Sophomore Destanee Wright led the Squaws with 24 points in the win over West Laurens. Other scoring was: Breasha Carr, 13 points; Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Europe Brown, seven points including a three pointer; Tierra Hamilton, six points including a three-pointer; Nesia Mitchell, two points and Kylie Hart, two points.
Senior Tierra Hamilton led Dodge with 22 points against Hawkinsville followed by other scoring: Destanee Wright, 15 points including a three-pointer; Bresha Carr, 14 points; Europe Brown, 12 points including a three-pointer; Nesia Mitchell, 10 points; Precious Coleman, five points; Kylie Hart, four points; Jurnee Powell, four points; Shauna Coley, three points; Cania Dawson, two points and Haley Holloway, one point.
Four starters scored in double figures in the win against the 8th ranked (A) Wilcox Lady Patriots. Scoring was: Destanee Wright, 19 points including a three-pointer; Tierra Hamilton, 16 points including a three-pointer; Europe Brown, 14 points including two three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Bresha Carr, nine points; Nesia Mitchell, five points; Haley Holloway, a three-pointer and Shauna Coley, two points.
The Squaws have a game scheduled on Tuesday, December 20 at Wayne County before taking a Christmas break. The Squaws then are scheduled to participate in the Volume Hyundai Holiday Classic Tournament to be held at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville on December 27, 28 and 29. The first game on tap for the Squaws in the tournament will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27 against Northside-Warner Robins. See full schedule elsewhere in this issue of The Dodge County News. Also keep up with the Squaws on their Facebook page: Dodge Co. High School Basketball.
The Dodge County High School Indians basketball team won two of three games last week to improve their record to 6-2 and 1-1 in region 3AA. The Indians defeated West Laurens 65-49 on Tuesday, December 13 in a non-region game and defeated Hawkinsville, 69-35 in Eastman on Friday, December 16. Dodge lost a close battle with Wilcox County, 50-53, in Rochelle on Saturday, December 17.
Nick Cummings led Dodge in all three games scoring 20, 22, 26 points, respectively against West Laurens, Hawkinsville and Wilcox County.
Other scoring against West Laurens were: Readell Hunt, 17 points; Demarcus Caines, 11 points; Demonte Ivey, 10 points; Maurice McCoy, four points and RJ Carr, three points.
Other scoring against Hawkinsville was: RJ Carr, nine points; Demarcus Caines, eight points; Maurice McCoy, eight points; Readell Hunt, six points; Demonte Ivey, six points; Kaden Burse, four points; Erin Pitts, two points and Myshonne Roper, two points.
Other scoring against Wilcox County was: DeMarcus Caines, 14 points; Demonte Ivey, five points; Maurice McCoy, three points and Readell Hunt, two points.
The Indians have a game scheduled at Wayne County on Tuesday, December 20 before taking a long Christmas break. The Indians will return to play with two region games on Tuesday, January 3 at Northeast Macon and Saturday, January 7 as they host Bleckley County. Keep up with the Indians on their Facebook page: Dodge Co. High School Basketball.