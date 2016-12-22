Legals December 21, 2016

Thursday, December 22. 2016
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 21st day of No­vem­ber, 2016. 
BEN­NIE DA­VID YAWN,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of BEU­LAH ELIZ­A­BETH YAWN, De­ceased
BEN­NIE DA­VID YAWN
1145 WPA Road
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of C.W. PEA­COCK, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 29th day of No­vem­ber 2016.
LIN­DA PEA­COCK BELL
535 SE 5th Cir­cle
Boyn­ton Beach, FL 33435
c/o RITA J. LLOP
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 22nd day of No­vem­ber, 2016.
STA­CY ANN NO­BLES,
Ad­min­is­tra­tor
4210 Long­street Road
Coch­ran, GA 31014
No­tice to Debtors and Credi­tors
RE: Es­tate of JAMES AL­BERT AL­LEN, de­ceased
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JAMES AL­BERT AL­LEN, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to Ex­ec­u­tor.
This 29th day of No­vem­ber, 2016.
MYRNA R. AL­LEN, Ex­ec­u­tor
4141 Chester Em­pire High­way
P.O. Box 186
Chester, GA 31012

FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book
698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JANUARY 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.

TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND
THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD, IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.

THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.

SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Cynthia S. Oliver or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Loss Mitigation
3476 Stateview Boulevard
Fort Mill, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1000-667512868A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667512868A

NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by ANNA WHA­TLEY to MAC­ON MORT­GAGE, dat­ed Oc­tob­er 21, 2002, record­ed in Deed Book 423, Page 11, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, as last trans­ferred to PNC BANK, NA­TION­AL AS­SO­CIA­TION by as­sign­ment record­ed in Deed Book 813, Page 111, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of FIF­TY-THREE THOU­SAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($53,600.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in Janu­ary, 2017, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble
ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above. PNC BANK, NA­TION­AL AS­SO­CIA­TION is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: PNC MORT­GAGE, 3232 NEW­MARK DRIVE, MIA­MIS­BURG, OH 45342 800-523-8654.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is ANNA WHA­TLEY or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 14 LAN­TIE DRIVE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
PNC BANK, NA­TION­AL
AS­SO­CIA­TION
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
ANNA WHA­TLEY
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net

EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA CON­SIST­ING OF AP­PROX­IMATE­LY 2.13 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PAR­CEL BE­ING THE EAST­ERN POR­TION OF THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY JIM H. ROSS, GRLS, PRE­PARED FOR CHA­RLES W. HORNE, SR. DAT­ED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORD­ED PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 183, CLERK’S OF­FICE, SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID PROP­ER­TY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CON­VEYANCE, BOUND­ED ON THE WEST BY THE HICK­MAN PROP­ER­TY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HORNE AND NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OWNED BY E. LOW­ERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LAN­TIE DRIVE. THIS IS A POR­TION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PAR­CEL CON­VEYED AS “TRACT I” BY GLORIA S. CLARK TO BOB­BY HICK­MAN AND WAN­DA HICK­MAN BY WAR­RAN­TY DEED DAT­ED FMAY 8, 1998 AND RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 304, PAGE 130, SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE.
MR/jgn 1/3/17
Our file no. 5175016 - FT8

NAME CHANGE
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: EARL HA­MIL­TON
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8006
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that EARL HA­MIL­TON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 7th day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in his/her name from EARL HA­MIL­TON to AL HA­MIL­TON.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 6th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
AL HA­MIL­TON
Pe­ti­tion­er
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
In Re: Name Change of MARK J. JOHN­SON
Civil Ac­tion File No. 16V-8015
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO CHANGE NAME
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
No­tice is here­by given that MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON, the un­der­signed, filed his Pe­ti­tion to the Su­pe­ri­or Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia on the 9th day of De­cem­ber 2016, pray­ing for a change in the name of pe­ti­tion­er from MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON to MARK JER­OME JOHN­SON BLOUNT.
No­tice is here­by given pur­su­ant to law to any in­ter­est­ed or af­fect­ed par­ty to ap­pear in said Court and to file ob­jec­tions to such name change. Ob­jec­tions must be filed with said Court with­in thir­ty (30) days of the fil­ing of said Pe­ti­tion.
This 9th day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
MARK J. JOHN­SON
Pe­ti­tion­er

PROBATE NOTICES
NO­TICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
RE:  PE­TI­TION OF PAUL SAM JOHN­SON and HEL­EN J. PO­WELL FOR DIS­CHARGE AS CO-EX­EC­U­TORS OF THE ES­TATE OF ROSE MAR­IE Di­FA­ZIO JOHN­SON, DE­CEASED.
TO:  All and sing­u­lar the heirs, ben­e­fici­ar­ies and credi­tors of said Es­tate and to whom it may con­cern:
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the above ref­er­enced Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore JANU­ARY 3rd, 2017. All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.  All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired about of fil­ing fees.
If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a Hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a Hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE,
Probate Judge
LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Probate Clerk/De­put Clerk
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023-0514
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
Es­tate No.: P2016-9028 
In Re: Es­tate of KEN­NETH STA­CY
SPIRES, De­ceased
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO ALL WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN:  SHIR­LEY L. US­SERY has pe­ti­tioned to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of KEN­NETH STA­CY SPIRES, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.  The Pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 53-12-261.  All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. 
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the Court on or be­fore Janu­ary 10, 2017. 
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER:  All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.  All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a No­tary Pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees.  If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
s/AL MCCRA­NIE, Probate Judge
5401 An­son Ave­nue
P. O. Box 514
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
TEL­E­PHONE:  478-374-3775
JO­SEPH I. March­ant, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
