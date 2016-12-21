Commissioners hear concern over taxes

By Taelor Rye
Alfred Ford visited the Dodge County Board of Commissioners at its December 19 meeting regarding taxes paid on property within the county.
According to Ford, the property belonged to his great-grandparents since 1962. However, at some point, a relative “used it as collateral or something and lost” the land. “It was in my mom’s possession,” Ford noted, expressing confusion on how the other relative was even legally allowed to use the property as collateral in any arrangement. About two years ago, Ford visited the property and noticed that someone was building a structure on the land after having bought it through a series of sales.
With the help of county attorney John Harrington, Ford and his family were able to discover what actually happened. However, Ford stated that his mother paid taxes on the property for many years and that he has been paying taxes on it since the 1980s, paying the most recent installment just a few weeks ago.
“We would like to be refunded for something,” Ford told the board. “I don’t understand how, if the property is not in our name—why are we still getting billed for it, and why is it still getting paid?”
The board met in executive session regarding the matter but did not make any motion once they returned to the general session.
Sharon Cobb Flanagan of the Dodge County Farmer’s Market (DCFM) announced to the board that the farmer’s market’s partnership with the Wholesome Wave Georgia program had been approved. Flanagan stated that every Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) dollar spent at the farmer’s market allows the purchaser two dollars worth of produce.
