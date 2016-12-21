Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all – I hope I timed it right (this is December 12 as I type it).
We recently went to see the Gibson Brothers bluegrass band in Duluth, Georgia and saw a great show. If you ever get a chance to see them, be sure to go. I hear them frequently on Sirius Radio in my car and look forward to hearing them again in person. I first heard them at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia about a year ago. Neither place was full and I wonder why such a great group doesn’t fill it up at every performance (GibsonBrothers.com). Turn on your speakers and listen for yourself – a fine site, very smooth sound. They are an underappreciated talent, as is bluegrass music generally.
Another good music site on the Internet is FightMusic.com, featuring college band music. You will hear many familiar tunes on that site. The Ole Miss band still has Dixie (still legal to play it?) – with several versions of the song. They are now prohibited from playing the song on campus. Check out your favorite school. All SEC and ACC bands are on there.
“Up until 2008, American voters sent presidents to the White House. Some presidents were better than others, but at least they arrived as presidents. In 2008, American voters elected a community organizer as president, kicking off a new era in which activists would continue to be elected as presidents.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com 12-11-16
Liberals are very upset at Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Obviously he is doing a fine job. Pearl Harbor Day December 7th at 75 years old is also the 60th birthday of basketball great Larry Bird, born 12-7-1956. Time zips by.
We’re stuck with a lot of “citizen” lawbreakers while we continue to allow illegals (pre-Democrats) to enter unabated. Why import more of the world’s problem people with an open borders policy? As D.J.Trump says, “They aren’t sending their best.”
Merry Christmas
