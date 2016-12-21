Merry Christmas

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, December 21. 2016
Comments (0)
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all – I hope I timed it right (this is December 12 as I type it).
We recently went to see the Gibson Brothers bluegrass band in Duluth, Georgia and saw a great show. If you ever get a chance to see them, be sure to go. I hear them frequently on Sirius Radio in my car and look forward to hearing them again in person. I first heard them at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur, Georgia about a year ago. Neither place was full and I wonder why such a great group doesn’t fill it up at every performance (GibsonBrothers.com). Turn on your speakers and listen for yourself – a fine site, very smooth sound. They are an underappreciated talent, as is bluegrass music generally.
Another good music site on the Internet is FightMusic.com, featuring college band music. You will hear many familiar tunes on that site. The Ole Miss band still has Dixie (still legal to play it?) – with several versions of the song. They are now prohibited from playing the song on campus. Check out your favorite school. All SEC and ACC bands are on there.
“Up until 2008, American voters sent presidents to the White House. Some presidents were better than others, but at least they arrived as presidents. In 2008, American voters elected a community organizer as president, kicking off a new era in which activists would continue to be elected as presidents.”
Judi McLeod on CanadaFreePress.com  12-11-16
Liberals are very upset at Donald Trump’s cabinet picks. Obviously he is doing a fine job. Pearl Harbor Day December 7th at 75 years old is also the 60th birthday of basketball great Larry Bird, born 12-7-1956. Time zips by.
We’re stuck with a lot of “citizen” lawbreakers  while we continue to allow illegals (pre-Democrats) to enter unabated. Why import more of the world’s problem people with an open borders policy? As D.J.Trump says, “They aren’t sending their best.”

Rudy Giuliani was the media-installed Republican frontrunner in the 2008 presidential primaries. But after spending $50 million to win one delegate (1192 delegates needed to win the nomination) he dropped out early, the day after the Florida primary. Rudy is considerably more liberal than advertised, and has supported illegal infringements on the right to bear arms, reports The New American. He stays around the political game somehow. Big media figured Rudy would lose easily in November 2008 if they could get him that far. Pitiful candidate John McCain came through as the designated 2008 loser after Rudy quit.
“As mayor, he also reportedly prevented city workers from reporting illegal immigrants to the proper authorities. He has been a cheerleader for illegal domestic spying programs, too, in addition to his disregard for the Fourth Amendment.”
TheNewAmerican.com  12-8-16
“Whites love to feel good about feeling bad about being white.”
AmRen.com  8-21-16
Here’s where you stand in Sweden if you’re a Swedish citizen. Disabled Swedish residents are being displaced to make room for “refugees” from Islamic countries. Open borders – the wave of the future?  Let’s hope not. Read all about it at DailyKenn.com, a site I check several times each day.
Another who annoys liberals is probably a good bet. TRUMP 2016!
“Liberals get hysterical over the ‘alt-right’ but we are living in their ‘alt-left’ world.”
Dan Gainor on FoxNews.com
“Politicians never accuse you of ‘greed’ for wanting other peoples’ money – only for wanting to keep your own money.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
Bumper sticker of the day: Don’t Blame Me – I didn’t Vote.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News