Dear editor,
I salute the Christians of Macedonia Baptist Church for their December 17 out door, nighttime nativity production.
Their outstanding theatrical performance movingly and scripturally depicted, not only the birth of our savior Jesus Christ, but continued through his life to his crucifixion and death to atone for our sins and on to his miraculous resurrection we celebrate at Easter.
Surely they must have had 40 people from the age of eight to eighty in appropriate costumes for angels, three kings, shepherds, Joseph, Mary, Jesus and many more support individuals for spot lights, greeters and refreshment servers.
Moreover, there were all the gentle barnyard animals: sheep, goats, donkey, doves and even a camel! I am especially an animal lover and enjoyed petting all of them. After all, Jesus was born in the midst of God’s creatures.
Just pause and ponder the planning, teamwork, leadership, organizing and the finances that went into this Christmas gift to our community. That’s awesome!
Being a lifelong Christian and not being a young buck, I know when the Holy Spirit surrounds me. So again, to the good Christian folks of Macedonia Baptist Church, I salute you for this experience.
Merry Christmas,
William J. Steele, BG (RET), ARNG
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)