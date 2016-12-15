The Dodge County High School wrestling team traveled to Dexter for the annual Raider Invitational at West Laurens High School. The Indians opened the first round of competition by winning nine of its twelve matches. The Indians would finish pool play with four undefeated wrestlers and number one seeds for the medal rounds on Saturday, December 10.
The wrestler’s were: Christian Grauberger 5-0 with five pins, Tyler Montford 5-0 with four pins, Camron McCloud 5-0 with three pins and Jadin Johnson 5-0 with three pins.
Tyler Hubbard earned a tournament three seed by compiling a 4-1 record with three pins. In the medal rounds Christian Grauberger, Tyler Montford and Jadin Johnson would all win their semifinal match to put them in the final match for a chance at gold. Camron McCloud and Tyler Hubbard would fall short in the semis as they fell to the third and fourth place match. The Indians would go on to claim three silvers and two bronzes.