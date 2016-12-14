By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County Indians basketball team are 4-1 and 1-1 in Region 3AA after three games last week. The Indians won two and lost one game. The Indians defeated Wilcox County, 67-64 at home on Tuesday, December 6 and won a very important region game 59-26 over East Laurens on Saturday, December 10. Dodge lost a close battle with archrival and region foe Bleckley County, 52-55 in Cochran on Friday, December 9.
Junior Nick Cummings led the Indians with 20 points in their win over Wilcox County. Other scoring for Dodge were: Demarcus Caines, 13 points; RJ Carr, 10 points; Maurice McCoy, eight points; Demonte Ivey, eight points; Readell Hunt, six points; Erin Pitts, two points.
Scoring the Indians in their loss against Bleckley County was: Nick Cummings, 16 points; Demonte Ivey, 13 points; RJ Carr, 11 points including 3 three-pointers; Readell Hunt, six points; Maurice McCoy, four points; Demarcus Caines, two points.
Scoring for Dodge against East Laurens was: Nick Cummings 16 points including a three-pointer; R.J. Carr, 14 points including a three-pointer; Readell Hunt, 12 points; Demarcus Caines, eight points; Demonte Ivey, six points; Maurice McCoy, three points.
The Indians have a full schedule of games set for the next week. They travel to West Laurens on Tuesday, December 13, then return home on Friday, December 16 to face Hawkinsville; then hit the road on Saturday, December 17 to Wilcox County and then to Wayne County on Tuesday, December 20. All games follow the girl’s games, which begin at 6:00 p.m.
The sixth ranked Dodge County Squaws basketball team improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in Region 3AA with three big wins this past week. The Squaws defeated 5th ranked (A) Wilcox County at home on Tuesday, December 6 by a score of 61-48. Dodge won two big region games by defeating Bleckley County, 64-44 on the road Friday, December 9 and defeated East Laurens 64-21 at home on Saturday, December 10.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wilcox County was: Destanee Wright 16 points; Europe Brown, 12 points; Tierra Hamilton, 12 points; Haley Holloway, 10 points; Jurnee Powell, eight points; Shauna Coley, three points.
Sophomore Destanee Wright led the Squaws with 20 points including four three-pointers in Friday’s win over Bleckley County. Other scoring were: Jurnee Powell, 12 points; Tierra Hamilton, 11 points; Bresha Carr, nine points; Haley Holloway, four points; Nesia Mitchell, four points; Shauna Coley, two points; Kylie Hart, two points.
Scoring for the Squaws against East Laurens was: Jurnee Powell, 13 points; Europe Brown, 10 points including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, eight points; Bresha Carr, seven points; Tierra Hamilton, seven points including a three-pointer; Shauna Coley, six points; Precious Coleman, four points; Nesia Mitchell, four points; Destanee Wright, four points; Nadia Lewis, two points.
The Squaws have a full schedule of games set for the next week. They travel to West Laurens on Tuesday, December 13, then return home on Friday, December 16 to face Hawkinsville; then hit the road on Saturday, December 17 to Wilcox County and then to Wayne County on Tuesday, December 20. All games begin at 6:00 p.m.