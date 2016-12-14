Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Home
Albert Murray, Sr.
The Dodge County News
Top Stories
Sports
Crime Reports
Opinions
Deaths
Legals
Classifieds
e-edition
Albert Murray, Sr.
Posted by
Admin
in
Deaths
Wednesday, December 14. 2016
Comments (0)
Age: 87
Deceased: November 28, 2016
Arrangements: Rollins Funeral Home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
Name
Email
Homepage
In reply to
[ Top level ]
Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
Remember Information?
Subscribe to this entry
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
Comments
Nobody Listens
about
Stringer addresses the alcohol issue at the recreation department
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 - 08:18 AM
Politics.. don't u know Dodge county does what they want to...I'm surprised there was even an arrest BV Tim Vaughn [...]
anon
about
Stringer addresses the alcohol issue at the recreation department
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 - 07:05 AM
O you must not know his children's mother is related to the people that run this newspaper
Concerned
about
Stringer addresses the alcohol issue at the recreation department
Fri, Dec 09, 2016 - 07:16 PM
I'm curious as to how a persons last name or status in this county means they don't get blasted for child molestat [...]
Gloria Dunlap Hagle
about
Wilda Helms Chapman
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 - 11:20 AM
Wilda was a friend of mine many years ago.we are the same age and I moved to Florida in 1964 but I have thought of [...]
anon
about
Police, deputies make arrests
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 - 09:16 PM
I agree. Will the arrests ever be updated online again? Since June is certainly a long time so apparently this sec [...]
Recent Stories
Indians take wins over Wilcox, East Laurens; Squaws win two very important region games
Wednesday, December 14 2016
Legals December 14, 2016
Wednesday, December 14 2016
Albert Murray, Sr.
Wednesday, December 14 2016
Lonnie "Big Me" Floyd
Wednesday, December 14 2016
Gertrude Garnto Woodard
Wednesday, December 14 2016
Archives
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
Recent...
Older...
Keyword Tags
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News