Eastman man dies after setting himself on fire

An Eastman man has died after he poured gasoline on himself and then set himself on fire.
Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith said that Michael Coney, a 42 year old black male, of a Habitat Lane, Eastman address, died at approximately 12:30 p.m. at Doctors Hospital in Augusta on Tuesday, December 13 as a result of massive burns over 97 percent of his body.
On Monday night, December 12 around 10:30 p.m., the Eastman Police and Eastman Fire Department responded to a call at the Hop In on Oak Street where a subject had set himself on fire. According to witnesses, the man went into the store to purchase a small amount of gas, which the clerk stated she thought he had a gas can outside.
Once the pump was turned on, the man poured gas all over the front of his clothing. He then set his clothes on fire. The man was transferred by helicopter to the burn center in Augusta.
The Eastman Police Department reported the following arrests made from December 5, 2016 through December 13, 2016.
Brenton Gibson, age 32, of Chester, was arrested for printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, orders, debit card.
Juvenile, age 15, of Eastman, was arrested for shoplifting less than $500.00.
