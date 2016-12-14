Exit polls on Election Day showed high school educated white men voted Trump over Clinton by 67-20 percent and white women with the same background also went for Trump in smaller margins. This is a huge voting bloc, seldom discussed by big media. These voters are also far more intelligent than the media portrayal. VDARE.com and other savvy sites have been pointing this out for years. Maybe listening to the media left’s “friendly “ advice to cater to Democrat constituencies is a mistake. Their overrated “gender gap” predictions did not materialize this year. Maybe the Dangerfield vote showed up on November 8th.
You have to like a Defense Secretary named Mad Dog, especially a guy with 41 years Marine Corps service.
“Anyone called MADDOG is good for me.”
Howard Galganov Galganov.com
General Mattis would be the second U.S. General to be Secretary of Defense.
KISS co-founder Gene Simmons doesn’t have a high opinion of Hollywood leftists: “People in Malibu shouldn’t decide our foreign policy.”
Gene Simmons
New York magazine’s whiney writer David Remnick called Donald Trump’s election “a sickening event, a tragedy for the American republic,” a victory for “authoritarianism” at home and abroad. In other words, liberals lost. At least he knows we are a republic, not a democracy.
“People on the right think that most people on the left are wrong; people on the left think that most people on the right are evil.”
Dennis Prager on Townhall.com 11-29-16
Bumper sticker of the day: Just Visiting This Planet.
Lawmakers in California won’t require National Guardsmen to repay enlistment bonuses issued a decade ago after they signed up for a tour in Afghanistan and Iraq. There always seems to be plenty of money for foreign aid but not enough for active military and veterans.
The Dangerfield vote
