Letter to the editor

Must say the millennial democrat voter and even older ones too, show just how stupid they really are in news reports and letters to the newspapers supporting election of the president by popular vote versus the electoral college. Your lack of understanding of the constitutional underpinnings reflects volumes of your voting demographics in paying attention in school. Democrat voters, please put down your weed pipe, take your perverted minds off the free peep show in the women’s dressing rooms/bathrooms for just a moment so this republican voter can school you!
As a 70-year-old former Dodge County High School student, class of 1965, I’m still well versed in simple high school civics.
Our founders wanted to preserve states’ authority and therefore created a constitutional republic, not a pure democracy. To limit federal power, the 10th amendment was added.
In addition, each state has two senators regardless of population. Now some states have two senators and one member of the House. To ensure large population states did not control elections, the Electoral College was created. Without the Electoral College small, thinly populated states would be left out. We are a large and mobile nation. Populations shift for economics, climate or social reasons. Our system provides representation regardless of population shifts. We are best served when the concept is understood and NOT altered for current political purpose.
What’s the bottom line of this opinion letter? Hey cry baby you lost, now get over it. The Donald is your man, and there is no more FREE stuff either. Get a JOB!!
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A. F. Ret
