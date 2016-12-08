Dodge County High School wrestling team competes in tournament

The Dodge County High School wrestling team traveled to Hazlehurst Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 to compete in the 10th annual Yellow Jacket Duals hosted by Jeff Davis High School. There were 20 teams from all over the state of Georgia competing this year.
Christian Grauberger and Cam’ron McCloud, who both had an undefeated record on the weekend, led the Indians. Grauberger wrestled at the 145 pound weight class and posted nine wins with eight by pin, while McCloud wrestled in the 195 and 220 weight class to score nine wins six coming by pin. Veteran wrestler Jared Cannon added to the team’s success with seven wins all by pin. Second year wrestler Tyler Montford started out slow but finished with a bang as he collected six wins five via pin.
Tyler Hubbard and Christian Tyukodi added four victories each to contribute to the team’s success. First year wrestlers Lance Bayles, Caleb Kehayes, Ben Rutland and Keshaun Smokes all found first career wins to help defeat teams such as Jeff Davis, Warner Robins, Lakeside Evans and East Laurens.
The Indians finished in 11th place as a team for the tournament. This tournament placement is a great momentum builder leading into next week where the Indians had a home match against Dublin and Crisp on Tuesday, December 6 at 5:00 p.m. They will travel to Dexter for the Raider Invitational at West Laurens High School on this Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.