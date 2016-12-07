Squaws lose battle of ranked teams; Indians win in overtime

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams hosted Telfair County in their only games scheduled last week. Dodge and Telfair renewed an old rivalry, after an absence of almost five years, Tuesday, November 29 in Eastman.
The 7th ranked (AA) Squaws lost a tough back and forth battle to the 5th ranked (A) Lady Trojans 64-66. Scoring for the Squaws were: Jurnee Powell, 16 points; Destanee Wright, 12 points including a three-pointer; Robresha Carr, 11 points; Tierra Hamilton, eight points including a three-pointer; Haley Holloway, eight points including two three-pointers; Europe Brown, five points; Shauna Coley, two points; Nesia Mitchell, two points; Precious Coleman.
The Indians defeated Telfair 67-62 in overtime also in a battle of their own.
Scoring for Dodge against Telfair County was: Readell Hunt, 26 points; Nick Cummings, 23 points including a three-pointer; Demarcus Caines, 10 points; Tim Johnson, three points; Demonte Ivey, two points; Erin Pitts, one point; Maurice McCoy; Daiton Orange.
Dodge has a full slate of games scheduled over the next week as they host Wilcox County on Tuesday, December 6; travels to Bleckley County for their region opener on Friday, December 9; they return home on Saturday, December 10 against region foe East Laurens and then will hit the road on Tuesday, December 13 for a non-region game with West Laurens. All games begin at 6:00 p.m.