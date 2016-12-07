Legals December 7, 2016
Wednesday, December 7. 2016
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of C.W. PEACOCK, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of November 2016.
LINDA PEACOCK BELL
535 SE 5th Circle
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
c/o RITA J. LLOP
RITA J. LLOP, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES ALBERT ALLEN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 29th day of November, 2016.
MYRNA R. ALLEN, Executor
4141 Chester Empire Highway
P.O. Box 186
Chester, GA 31012
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIOLA STUCKEY GIDDENS YARLEY
All creditors of the Estate of VIOLA STUCKEY GIDDENS YARLEY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of November, 2016.
BOBBY SHERRELL GIDDENS,
Executor of the
Estate of VIOLA STUCKEY
GIDDENS YARLEY, Deceased
BOBBY SHERRELL GIDDENS
816 Bay Springs Church Road
Eastman, GA 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
Notice to Debtors and Creditors
RE: Estate of BRENDA FAYE JONES, deceased
All creditors of the Estate of BRENDA FAYE JONES, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to Executor.
This 22nd day of November, 2016.
STACY ANN NOBLES,
Administrator
4210 Longstreet Road
Cochran, GA 31014
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
DODGE COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by CYNTHIA S. OLIVER to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS A NOMINEE FOR HOMEOWNERS MORTGAGE ENTERPRISES, INC. dated 1/13/2012 and recorded in Deed Book 698 Page 44 and re-recorded at Deed Book 698 Page 151 Dodge County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by WELLS FARGO BANK, NA, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 105,612.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on JANUARY 03, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
TRACT 1: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING IN THE FORM OF A SQUARE, CONTAINING 4.65 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEGIN AT THE EAST CORNER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUN THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE
MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD WHICH POINT IS THE EAST CORNER OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREBY DESCRIBED AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SAID ROAD 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHWESTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES NORTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES SOUTHEASTWARDLY 450 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL AS WILL APPEAR BY REFERENCE TO A PLAT OF SURVEY THEREOF BY DANIEL P. O’CONNOR, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 1961, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 174, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT 2: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 220 IN THE 13TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: TO FIND THE BEGINNING POINT, COMMENCE AT THE EAST COMER OF SAID LAND LOT N. 220 AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 1805 FEET ALONG THE SOUTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT TO A POINT ON SAID LAND LOT LINE; THENCE NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 426 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A PUBLIC ROAD AND THE BEGINNING POINT OF THIS DESCRIPTION; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS ESTABLISHED, NORTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL TO THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD AND AT A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET NORTHWESTWARDLY THEREFROM, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 58 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST THE DISTANCE OF 450 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THE AFORESAID PUBLIC ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A CONCRETE MARKER AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THIS DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT OR LAND IS IN THE FORM OF A RECTANGLE WITH A WIDTH AND FRONTAGE OF 50 FEET ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY OF THAT CERTAIN PAVED PUBLIC ROAD EXTENDING FROM U. S. HIGHWAY NO. 341 TO AND THROUGH THE JAYBIRD SPRINGS COMMUNITY, AND RUNNING BACK FROM SAID PUBLIC ROAD, IN EQUAL WIDTH, A DISTANCE OF 450 FEET. SAID TRACT OF LAND BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING CONTIGUOUS TO THAT CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND CONVEYED BY B. J. O’CONNOR TO JAMES B. O’CONNOR BY DEED DATED MAY 29, 1961, AS WILL BE FOUND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 90, PAGE 224, OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
THE ABOVE TWO TRACTS OF LAND BEING THE SAME AND IDENTICAL LANDS CONVEYED BY JAMES B. O’ CONNOR, SR. TO LAURA H. BURCH BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 24, 2004, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 493, PAGES 230-232, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 977 JAYBIRD SPRINGS ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GA 31011 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Cynthia S. Oliver or tenant or tenants.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
Loss Mitigation
3476 Stateview Boulevard
Fort Mill, SC 29715
1-800-678-7986
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
WELLS FARGO BANK, NA
as agent and Attorney in Fact for
CYNTHIA S. OLIVER
ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP
15 Piedmont Center
3575 Piedmont Road, N.E.
Suite 500
Atlanta, Georgia 30305
404-994-7637
1000-667512868A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667512868A
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER
POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by ANNA WHATLEY to MACON MORTGAGE, dated October 21, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 423, Page 11, Dodge County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION by assignment recorded in Deed Book 813, Page 111, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,600.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in January, 2017, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: PNC MORTGAGE, 3232 NEWMARK DRIVE, MIAMISBURG, OH 45342 800-523-8654.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is ANNA WHATLEY or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 14 LANTIE DRIVE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION
as Attorney in Fact for
ANNA WHATLEY
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 276 OF THE 16TH
LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA CONSISTING OF APPROXIMATELY 2.13 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAID PARCEL BEING THE EASTERN PORTION OF THE SAME PROPERTY SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY JIM H. ROSS, GRLS, PREPARED FOR CHARLES W. HORNE, SR. DATED MAY 12, 1984 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK 26, PAGE 183, CLERK’S OFFICE, SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PROPERTY IS, AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE, BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY THE HICKMAN PROPERTY, THE NORTH BY LANDS OF HORNE AND NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY E. LOWERY AND ON THE SOUTH BY LANTIE DRIVE. THIS IS A PORTION OF THAT SAME 5.72 ACRE-PARCEL CONVEYED AS “TRACT I” BY CHARLES W. HORNE, SR. AND JACQUELYN G. HORNE TO BOBBY HICKMAN AND WANDA HICKMAN BY WARRANTY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 13, 1998 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 298, PAGE 345, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
MR/jgn 1/3/17
Our file no. 5175016 - FT8
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
LEGAL NOTICE
ATLANTA GAS LIGHT COMPANY is filing its Georgia Rate Adjustment Mechanism: Application for Approval of an Alternative Form of Regulation under O.C.G.A. § 46-2-23.1 with the Georgia Public Service Commission (”Commission”) on December 1, 2016, in Docket No. 40828. If approved by the Commissioner, the rates, charges, classifications, and services of Atlanta Gas Light Company’s natural gas operations could be adjusted from time to time pursuant to an alternative form of regulation instead of a traditional rate case proceeding. A copy of the Application is on file with the Commission.
In accordance with O.C.G.A. § 46-2-59(c), persons wishing to intervene must file a petition to intervene with the Commission within (30) days of the first publication of this notice. This filing shall be made at the office of the Executive Secretary, Georgia Public Service Commission; 244 Washing Street, S.W.; Atlanta, Georgia 30334-5701.
If you have a disability and need assistance or accommodations to participate or need further information, please contact the Executive Director’s Office; Georgia Public Service Commission at 404-656-4501 or 1-800-282-5813 (inside Georgia only).
This notice is published in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 46-2-23.1(b).
ELIZABETH WADE, Esq.
Chief Counsel, Regulatory Affairs
Atlanta Gas Light Company
PROBATE NOTICES
NOTICE
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
RE: PETITION OF BOBBIE HALEY FOR DISCHARGE FROM OFFICE AND ALL LIABILITY
AS EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF WINNIE S. HILTON DECEASED
ESTATE NO.: 06-8104
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced petition, in this Court on or before December 23, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All pleadings/objections must be signed before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE,
PROBATE JUDGE
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
PROBATE CLERK/
DEPUTY CLERK
RITA J LLOP
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-9500
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Any heir whose current address is unknown
WILLIAM C. LAMP, to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, deceased, of said County.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the
court on or before December 15, 2016
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 21st day of December, 2016.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County
Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Probate Clerk / Deputy Clerk
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of WILLIAM C. LAMP for a year’s support from the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) (and) (minor child(ren)), having been duly filed all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before December 15, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue
#100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
