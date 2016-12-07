Random thoughts

The Calexit vote is set for 2018. Good – this isn’t Ronald Reagan’s California any more, not for many years now. I would love to see California leave the USA, maybe take Oregon and Washington with them. We would then go from 57 or 58 states back to 54 or 55. Remember Obama saying he’d visited 57 states with one to go? It’s a good thing Dan Quayle didn’t say that.
I needed a cry room with coloring books, hot cocoa and therapy help after Goldwater lost in 1964 when I was 24 and back then people just laughed at us. Now they take care of their little liberal pals. They quickly found out L. B. Johnson was lying to us in ‘64. Some even told me later they were sorry they voted for the creep Johnson. I remember people in my Air Force reserve unit generally hated Lyndon Johnson. He later activated my unit and sent it to Vietnam, shortly after I got out.
Amazing, isn’t it – who’d have figured Republicans would carry Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida but not Virginia. I’d never have guessed West Virginia would go Republican consistently while Virginia turned left several elections back.
If you travel to South Carolina try to leave your gas tank nearly empty when you enter the state. It’s a lot cheaper there than in Georgia.
Bumper sticker of the day: You’re Weird And I Like It.
At 2:41 a.m. Election Night, Pennsylvania went to Trump, putting him over the top.
Compare Barack Obama’s statement on Castro’s death to Donald Trump’s reaction. You can see that we made the right decision on November 8.
One Georgia man somehow avoided learning the election result for a week or so afterward, maybe still hasn’t gotten the word. He must’ve had no electricity – or batteries, or human contact. Remember when we would get word that some poor Japanese fellow would walk out of a cave, just now realizing World War II had ended a while back? Alabama’s focused football coach Nick Saban said he went through Election Day not knowing the election had taken place. Maybe he voted early.
