Brooke Nardi signs scholarship with Emmanuel College

Dodge County’s 8th in world Brooke Nardi signs with number four in the nation collegiate archery team- Emmanuel College. Dodge County senior Brooke Nardi celebrated her signing ceremony Friday, November 18th at Dodge County High School. Last year, Brooke finished first in every tournament but one; in regional, district and state levels. Though she had one “off day” where she took a second place, Nardi finished the season as the top overall shooter in the state of Georgia (males and females) winning a $5,000.00 scholarship.
Nardi went on and competed nationally in Louisville, Kentucky among over 15,000 archers finishing 11th in the nation among high school girls in the same NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) and 3rd place nationally among 11th grade females. After qualifying for the world tournament, she pushed herself harder to finish 8 in the world NASP high school girls against the US, Mongolia, and Canada. Over 1.2 million archers competed worldwide in the NASP program last year. More youth signed up for archery than little league baseball.
Emmanuel College is a NCAA Division II school, whose collegiate archery is ranked number four of 146 schools nationally. It is the smallest school to break into the top five in collegiate archery. Emmanuel has been in the top 10 for five years running. Last season four team members made All American, five made academic All American, seven made all regions. Coach Rodney Estrada has either been coach of the year or runner up coach of the year for five years running. He has been named collegiate archery national coach of the year and received Olympic Nomination for national coach of the year. Nominated national coach of the year for collegiate and national coach, He chairs the collegiate governance committee, the south region representative for the collegiate program, the south region committee representative for the JOAD committee, on the national barebow committee, a national judge for USA archery and a continental judge for world archery. His title at Emmanuel is director of shooting sports. Estrada is also a NASP BAI coach, 4H level II coach and a BSA archery merit badge coach.
Emmanuel College and Franklin Springs is now a destination spot for top archers. “ The Emmanuel archery program is truly honored that Nardi has chosen Emmanuel to further her academics and athletic pursuits. We look forward to what Brooke can add to a winning team and bring depth to that division in our program,” commented Emmanuel College Director of Shooting Sports Rodney Estrada. “We are one of the largest scholarship programs among colleges in the US” Estrada said recently. Estrada is well connected in both US and world archery communities. As a level four USA archery coach who judges top level archery competitions, he was one of the judges that helped select the US Olympic team in 2012.
Brooke Nardi plans on shooting barebow for the USA archery collegiate program with Emmanuel College in the fall of 2017. “It is truly an honor to belong to such a talented program with a Christ-centered focus” said Nardi. Brooke “Gives God the glory for every achievement she has ever been given, and looks towards Him to guide her in His will.” She has plans to finish out her senior year shooting until July in the NASP archery program and with her high school team.
Brooke is the daughter of Joe and Heather Molewski of Eastman and Tim Nardi of Augusta and the granddaughter of David and Sherry Bauknight of Union, South Carolina; Daniel Golden of Ware Shoals, South Carolina and Tony and JoAnne Nardi of North Augusta, South Carolina.