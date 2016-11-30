Legals Part 2 November 30, 2016

gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 9, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 4, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Sev­en­teen Thou­sand Nine Hundred Twen­ty-Six and 11/100 Dol­lars ($17,926.11) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16th LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 8.64 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EAST­MAN BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: Ross S. Schell, Esq., James-Bates-Bran­nan-Gro­o­ver-LLP, 231 Riv­er­side Drive, Mac­on, Geor­gia, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF SAN­DRA DELORES NORTH­CUTT, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9624
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of WAYNE TOBE NORTH­CUTT, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 5, 2016.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.  P-16-9018
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: Any heir whose cur­rent ad­dress is un­known
WIL­LIAM C. LAMP, to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.  All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 15, 2016
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.  Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 21st day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Dodge Coun­ty
Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Probate Clerk / Depu­ty Clerk
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9018
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of WIL­LIAM C. LAMP for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s (Sur­viv­ing Spouse) (and) (minor child(ren)), hav­ing been duly filed all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore De­cem­ber 15, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.
If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue , #100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
The Dodge County News