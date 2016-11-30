Legals Part 2 November 30, 2016
Wednesday, November 30. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 9, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 4, 2013 in the original principal amount of Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty-Six and 11/100 Dollars ($17,926.11) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 8.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EASTMAN BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: Ross S. Schell, Esq., James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA DELORES NORTHCUTT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9624
NOTICE
The Petition of WAYNE TOBE NORTHCUTT, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 5, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Any heir whose current address is unknown
WILLIAM C. LAMP, to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, deceased, of said County.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before December 15, 2016
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 21st day of December, 2016.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County
Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Probate Clerk / Deputy Clerk
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of WILLIAM C. LAMP for a year’s support from the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) (and) (minor child(ren)), having been duly filed all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before December 15, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue , #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
