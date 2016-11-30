Dodge basketball begins new season with new coaches and two wins

By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) basketball teams tip-offed their 2016-2017 season this past Saturday, November 26 in Eastman against AAAAA Wayne County. The Squaws and Indians both begin their season with new head coaches. This year Dodge County will also be in a new region and in a new classification. The Squaws and Indians will be in region 3AA with familiar foes: Bleckley, Dublin, East Laurens, Northeast Macon, Southwest Macon and Washington County. Other local non-region games are scheduled with West Laurens, Wilcox County, Telfair County, and Hawkinsville. The girls will be playing in the Antebellum Christmas Tournament at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville on December 27, 28 and 29 against quality teams like Northside-Warner Robins, Veterans and Baldwin.
The Squaws welcome last year’s assistant and former player CaSandra Walker Hamilton as their new head coach along with new assistants Jermayne Hamilton and Yandel Brown. Coach Casandra Walker Hamilton served as a Squaw assistant for the past three seasons and was a former player under longtime Squaws’ coach Dick Kelly. Walker-Hamilton was part of three DCHS basketball teams that played for state championships. The Squaws were state runner-ups in 1984 and won state championships in 1985 and 1987.
The 6th ranked Squaws opened the new season and new era under first year head coach CaSandra Walker Hamilton with a 64-39 win over Wayne County at home this past Saturday night. Members of the 2016-2017 DCHS Squaws are seniors: Robresha Carr, Timesha Collins, Tierra Hamilton, Haley Holloway, Jurnee Powell; junior: Cania Dawson; sophomores: Europe Brown, Precious Coleman, LaShauna Coley, Nadia Lewis, Zannesia Mitchell, Destanee Wright; and freshman: Kylie Hart.
Scoring for the Squaws against Wayne Co. was Tierra Hamilton, 20 points including three three-pointers; Jurnee Powell, 19 points; Destanee Wright, 10 points including a three pointer; Europe Brown, eight points including two three-pointers; Bresha Carr, four points; Shauna Coley, three points; others seeing playing time: Haley Holloway, Zannesia Mitchell, Precious Coleman, Cania Dawson, Kylie Hart. The Squaws have games against two ranked teams in single A coming up as they host 5th ranked Telfair County on November 29 and then host 8th ranked Wilcox County on the December 6.
New Indians’ head coach Robert Cotton comes to Dodge County after spending the past three seasons at Wayne County High School in Jesup. Indian assistants are Cedric Jordan and Yandel Brown. Members of the 2016-2017 DCHS Indians are: seniors: Demonte Ivey, Maurice McCoy, Daiton Orange; juniors: Demarcus Caines, Nick Cummings, Readell Hunt, Noah Wilcox; sophomores: Kadin Burse, R.J. Carr, Erin Pitts; and freshman: Tim Johnson.
The Indians opened the 2016-2017 season with a 58-35 win over AAAAA Wayne Co. at home this past Saturday. Scoring for the Indians was: Demarcus Caines, 14 points; Nick Cummings, 10 points including a three-pointer; Readell Hunt, 10 points; Erin Pitts, eight points; RJ Carr, five points including a three-pointer; Demonte Ivey, four points; Maurice McCoy, four points; Tim Johnson, two points; Kadin Burse.
The Squaws and Indians were scheduled to host Telfair County on Tuesday, November 29 and will host Wilcox County on Tuesday, December 6. All games begin at 6:00 pm.