We should extend the “come on down” courtesy now accorded illegal aliens to our veterans instead. The illegals could be sent to veterans hospitals to languish on extremely long waiting lists. Better yet, send them back home.
Many of the anti-Trump protestors weren’t interested in voting against him. More than a third of those arrested in Oregon didn’t bother to vote. KGW.com compared a list of 112 people arrested to state voter logs. “At least 39 of those arrested were registered to vote in Oregon but did not return a ballot.” It’s easy to vote in ultraliberal Oregon, also. All voting is done by mail.
“Another 35 of those arrested were not registered to vote in the state, while 34 were registered to vote in the state and did so. Another four were under 18 and ineligible to vote.” Newser.com has the full story.
Trump appointee Steve Bannon must be a good one. He’s hated by liberals.
Yes, flyover country got revenge over the coastal looney bins, the medialeft and the Republican establishment.
Terrorists are now called “detainees” by liberals. They are regarded as pre-Democrats.
We heard constantly about the “gender gap” but white women voted for Trump. Some 95-97 percent of black females usually vote Democrat, which accounts for the gender gap when it occurs.
“We were greeted to things to come, as on election night stock futures plummeted. Trump’s win was blamed for the imminent market crash. The next day the Dow exploded, and nobody said a word.”
Kevin Jackson on BlackSphere.net 11-18-16
