Eastman proposes $6.7 million budget

Wednesday, November 30. 2016
By Harley Gatlin
The Eastman City Council held a meeting Monday, November 28 at the Eastman City Hall with chairman Raymond Mullis presiding.

The first order of business addressed was the 2017 proposed general operations budget. The budget is proposed to be $6,746,105.00, that being operating and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. The general budget was said to be about $3.6 million, which is a nine percent decrease from last year’s due to removing and separating SPLOST and general funds. Cobb stated, “Other than this there are no big changes or major adjustments being made.”

Raymond Mullis excused himself for the discussion of item six seeing he was related to the subject and turned it over to vice chairman Buddy Pittman. Item six is the first reading for annexation of GLH Development Properties, LLC. The annexation is for the 9.64 acres located on Griffin Avenue and across from Wal-Mart. This space has been an ongoing topic for proposed commercial use, but the company specifically wants it to have access to city services including: sewer, water and trash services. All voted in favor of the first reading, pending the county’s approval.

The second addition to the agenda item seven is that of a proposed 5-K run put on by the Dodge County High School student council. The 5-K would begin at First Baptist Church and would not include state routes. The race will take place on December 17, 2016 with all the council voting in favor of the motion.

The minutes of the November 14, 2016 regular meeting were all approved.

Charles Williams, director of Eastman-Dodge Chamber of Commerce, had nothing new to bring to the council but stated,” Lots of good projects are in the works, but I have nothing to share with you this evening and I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving.”

The bid for the workers compensation insurance for 2017 was analyzed. The council has only received one bid from the Georgia Municipal Association for a bid premium in the amount of $98,949.00. “This is a substantial increase from the amount before,” explained Jason Cobb, city manager, “however, we have had two substantial claims with those two being worker comp claims from police officers in the past few months.” The motion was approved for the workers compensation bid.

A decision had to be made on an engineer for the renovations on the vacant lot next to the Magnolia Theater on Main Street. The city sent out requests for qualifications for architecture firms and had received three back, including Goodwyn Mills Cawood, Carter Watkins and Associates and David Woodburn. Cobb recommended Goodwyn Mills Cawood stating, “We have already selected them to complete the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in 2017.” The council approved Goodwyn Mills Cawood as the engineer to renovate the vacant lot.

The council discussed a home occupation request for Global Management Consulting LLC at 5502 Leitch Street with James River being the homeowner. Rodney Ratcliff, chief operating officer, spoke on behalf of the company. He explained that it was a consulting company that looked to provide the federal government with services including transportation, hospitality management and linguistics. The company would use a room in James River’s, CEO, home as the office and include a telephone, computer, fax machine and etc. to use as the location for the business. He stated there would be no through traffic and Cobb reported, ”It does meet the codes with no items being sold and no through traffic.” Global Management Consulting, LLC was approved for the home occupation of the business.

Jason Cobb began the city manager’s report by echoing Williams and saying, “I hoped everyone had a safe Thanksgiving.” His only topic discussed was the reminder of Friday, December 2, beginning at 9:00 a.m. having the stream clean up in the ditch behind the post office.

Milton Johnson, the only council member to bring up other business, reminded the council that there are only two meeting left for the year, and for everyone to be looking for a potential format change for the meetings.

Johnson also gave an update from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) saying, “They want to thank the council for all they have done to help them be successful, and that they are working to pitch a facade grant proposal at the beginning of the year.”

Sharon Cobb Flanagan from the Dodge County Farmers Market reported to the council that they had 11 vendors and 111 people visit this past Saturday. They also held a chili cook off with four entries. They are looking to possibly hold a spaghetti or BBQ cook off sometime next year.

This coming Saturday, December 3 the farmers market will be hosting a Santa stroll and run. It will begin and end at the farmers market and the entry fee is a toy that will be collected and taken to the Christian Life Center. “Live Christmas trees and wreaths will be for sale for a very reasonable price, and it helps the community because they are locally grown,” explained Flanagan.

December 10 the market will have live music and a cooking demonstration with Rachel and Rita. The Lions Club Christmas Parade is the same day and the parade will end at the farmers market. Flanagan is hoping to have something for the children that day, as in, a visit and sit down with Santa. They are currently looking for someone who has a Santa Clause outfit to volunteer.

In closing, Flanagan proudly announced that the farmers market has been operating now for 35 Saturdays now with three more to go this year. She thanked the council for all their support of the market.

With no further discussion the meeting was adjourned. The next council meeting will be December 2, 2016 at 6:00 p.m.
