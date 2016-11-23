November 23, 2016 Legals Part 1
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on October 30 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND ONE
HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS ($1,150.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 2nd day of November 2016.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIOLA STUCKEY GIDDENS YARLEY
All creditors of the Estate of VIOLA STUCKEY GIDDENS YARLEY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of November, 2016.
BOBBY SHERRELL GIDDENS,
Executor of the
Estate of VIOLA STUCKEY
GIDDENS YARLEY, Deceased
BOBBY SHERRELL GIDDENS
816 Bay Springs Church Road
Eastman, GA 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION # 045-15J-3006
IN THE MATTER OF: R.M.D.
Sex F, Age: 7, DOB: 08/13/2008 S.D.D.
Sex: Male, Age: 6, DOB: 04/11/2010
CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PETITION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS AND
PLACE CUSTODY WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES, ACTING THROUGH THE DODGE
COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN
SERVICES
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS and ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE, LEGAL CUSTODIAN AND STEPHANIE BURTON/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM.
By Order for Service by Publication dated October 14, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on August 1, 2016, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for December 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE County Courthouse, in the Magistrate Courtroom, EASTMAN, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated.
A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE
County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable SHERRI McDONALD, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of October, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
DODGE County, Georgia
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 9, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 4, 2013 in the original principal amount of Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty-Six and 11/100 Dollars ($17,926.11) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 8.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EASTMAN BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: Ross S. Schell, Esq., James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 18, 2008, recorded
in Deed Book 604, Page 270, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 30, 2011 in the original principal amount of Fifty Three Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Two and 52/100 Dollars ($53,152.52) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.48 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED JANUARY 24, 2007, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 38, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND ALTHEA ANDERSON ETHERIDGE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, dated 08/18/2006, and Recorded on 08/28/2006 as Book No. 551 and Page No. 13-24, DODGE County, Georgia
records, as last assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $98,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.25 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY W. P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES, DATED OCTOBER 11, 1999, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE140, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM HENRY W. BUTTS, JR. TO BERNEASE M. BUTTS, DATED MAY 6, 2005, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 508, PAGES 115-116, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.009 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY SOUTHERN SURVEYING ASSOCIATES, DATED SEPTEMBER 14,2005, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 92, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC. may be contacted at: CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., 13801 WIRELESS WAY, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73134, 800-401-6587. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 5304 1ST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 is/are: ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND ALTHEA ANDERSON ETHERIDGE or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1,
which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST
as Attorney in Fact for
ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND
ALTHEA ANDERSON
ETHERIDGE
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000005563457
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by ABIGAIL SMITH to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR R. H. LENDING, INC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated 10/20/2011, and Recorded on 10/27/2011 as Book No. 392 and Page No. 243-268, AS AFFECTED BY BOOK 783, PAGE 149, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $81,002.60, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE LEWIS CIRCLE SUBDIVISION, IN LAND LOT NO. 52 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 11 OF SAID SUBDIVISION, SAID SUBDIVISION BEING SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH WAS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 126, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, THE SAME BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF BETTER AND MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBING THE AFORESAID PROPERTY.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON
MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200-A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 311 MONTGOMERY STREET WEST, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012 is/are: ABIGAIL SMITH or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
ABIGAIL SMITH
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000006288484
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 21, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated June 5, 2012 in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Eight and 01/100 Dollars ($61,568.01) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY
LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 50 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GRAHAM; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID GRAHAM LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 50 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT, TOGETHER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
