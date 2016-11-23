November 23, 2016 Legals Part 1

CONDEMNATIONS
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on Oc­tob­er 30 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
ONE THOU­SAND ONE
HUNDRED FIF­TY DOL­LARS ($1,150.00) IN UNIT­ED STATES CUR­REN­CY
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in thir­ty (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 2nd day of No­vem­ber 2016.
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
CHIEF BECKY SHEF­FIELD
East­man Po­lice De­part­ment
5117 2nd Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF VIO­LA STUCK­EY GID­DENS YAR­LEY
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of VIO­LA STUCK­EY GID­DENS YAR­LEY are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 17th day of No­vem­ber, 2016.
BOB­BY SHER­RELL GID­DENS,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of VIO­LA STUCK­EY
GID­DENS YAR­LEY, De­ceased
BOB­BY SHER­RELL GID­DENS
816 Bay Springs Church Road
East­man, GA 31023

JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512

FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
PE­TI­TION # 045-15J-3006
IN THE MAT­TER OF: R.M.D.
Sex F, Age: 7, DOB: 08/13/2008 S.D.D.
Sex: Male, Age: 6, DOB: 04/11/2010
CHILD­REN UN­DER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE
PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS AND
PLACE CUS­TO­DY WITH THE GEOR­GIA DE­PART­MENT OF HU­MAN RE­SOURC­ES, ACT­ING THROUGH THE DODGE
COUN­TY DE­PART­MENT OF FAM­I­LY AND CHILD­REN
SERV­IC­ES
SUM­MONS
FOR PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS
TO: ANY UN­KNOWN UN­NAMED PU­TA­TIVE FA­THERS and ANY OTH­ER UN­KNOWN OTH­ERS CLAIM­ING AN IN­TER­EST IN THE MINOR CHILD­REN NAMED ABOVE, LE­GAL CUS­TO­DIAN AND STEPHA­NIE BUR­TON/AT­TOR­NEY-GUARD­IAN AD LI­TEM.
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed Oc­tob­er 14, 2016, you are re­quired to ap­pear be­fore the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia to an­swer the al­le­ga­tions of a Pe­ti­tion to Ter­mi­nate Par­en­tal Rights filed on Au­gust 1, 2016, by the DODGE Coun­ty De­part­ment of Fam­i­ly and Child­ren Serv­ic­es. You may ob­tain a free copy of the pe­ti­tion di­rect­ly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The gen­er­al na­ture of the al­le­ga­tions are that the child­ren are de­pend­ent child­ren and the de­pend­ent state is like­ly to con­tin­ue and cause seri­ous phys­i­cal, men­tal, emo­tion­al, or mor­al harm to the child­ren un­less the rights of the par­ents are ter­mi­nat­ed. The court hear­ing of your case has been sched­uled for De­cem­ber 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house, in the Mag­is­trate Court­room, EAST­MAN, Geor­gia.
The court at tri­al can ent­er a judg­ment end­ing your rights to the child­ren if you fail to ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights should not be ter­mi­nat­ed.
A bio­log­i­cal fa­ther may lose all rights to the child­ren and not be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the ter­mi­na­tion of his rights un­less, with­in 30 days of re­ceipt of this no­tice, he files: (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child­ren; and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE
Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
A par­ty has the right to an at­tor­ney in this pro­ceed­ing. If you are un­able to hire an at­tor­ney, the Court will ap­point one for you if you are an in­di­gent per­son.
If you have any ques­tions con­cern­ing this no­tice of sum­mons, con­tact the clerk’s of­fice at 478-374-2871.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able SHER­RI Mc­DON­ALD, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
(Depu­ty) Clerk, Ju­ve­nile Court
DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 9, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 4, 2013 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Sev­en­teen Thou­sand Nine Hundred Twen­ty-Six and 11/100 Dol­lars ($17,926.11) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16th LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 8.64 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EAST­MAN BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Bank of East­man can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: Ross S. Schell, Esq., James-Bates-Bran­nan-Gro­o­ver-LLP, 231 Riv­er­side Drive, Mac­on, Geor­gia, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 18, 2008, record­ed
in Deed Book 604, Page 270, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 30, 2011 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Fif­ty Three Thou­sand One Hundred Fif­ty-Two and 52/100 Dol­lars ($53,152.52) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, COUN­TY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEOR­GIA, CON­SIST­ING OF 0.48 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY GRA­DY BONEY, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2460, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 24, 2007, AND RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 38, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD­ING THERE­OF BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR DE­SCRIP­TIVE AND ALL OTH­ER LE­GAL PUR­POS­ES.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Deed to Se­cure Debt given by AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND ALTHEA AN­DER­SON ETHER­IDGE to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NO­MI­NEE FOR DE­CI­SION ONE MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY, LLC, dat­ed 08/18/2006, and Record­ed on 08/28/2006 as Book No. 551 and Page No. 13-24, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia
records, as last as­signed to U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST (the Se­cured Credi­tor), by as­sign­ment, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note of even date in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $98,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.25 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY W. P. JOHN­SON & AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED OC­TOB­ER 11, 1999, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 30, PA­GE140, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM HEN­RY W. BUTTS, JR. TO BER­NEASE M. BUTTS, DAT­ED MAY 6, 2005, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 508, PAG­ES 115-116, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.009 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY SOUTH­ERN SUR­VEY­ING AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED SEP­TEM­BER 14,2005, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 92, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. Be­cause the debt re­mains in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given). U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST holds the duly en­dorsed Note and is the cur­rent as­sig­nee of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty. CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC., act­ing on be­half of and, as nec­es­sary, in con­sul­ta­tion with U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST (the cur­rent in­ves­tor on the loan), is the ent­i­ty with the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the loan. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC. may be con­tact­ed at: CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC., 13801 WIRE­LESS WAY, OK­LA­HO­MA CITY, OK 73134, 800-401-6587. Please note that, pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the se­cured credi­tor is not re­quired to amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty/par­ties in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty known as 5304 1ST AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023 is/are: AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND ALTHEA AN­DER­SON ETHER­IDGE or ten­ant/ten­ants.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (c) all mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above, in­clud­ing, but not lim­it­ed to, as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, ease­ments, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, etc.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1,
which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non­ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed in the pre­ced­ing para­graph.
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND
ALTHEA AN­DER­SON
ETHER­IDGE
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
00000005563457
BAR­RETT DAF­FIN FRAP­PI­ER LEV­INE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Su­ite 100
Ad­di­son, Texas 75001
Tel­e­phone: (972) 341-5398
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Deed to Se­cure Debt given by ABI­GAIL SMITH to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NO­MI­NEE FOR R. H. LEND­ING, INC, ITS SUC­CES­SORS AND AS­SIGNS, dat­ed 10/20/2011, and Record­ed on 10/27/2011 as Book No. 392 and Page No. 243-268, AS AF­FECT­ED BY BOOK 783, PAGE 149, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, as last as­signed to CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC (the Se­cured Credi­tor), by as­sign­ment, con­vey­ing the after described property to se­cure a Note of even date in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $81,002.60, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF CHESTER, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IN THE LE­WIS CIR­CLE SUB­DI­VI­SION, IN LAND LOT NO. 52 IN THE 19TH LAND DIS­TRICT, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT 11 OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION, SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION BE­ING SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION WHICH WAS RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 126, DODGE COUN­TY RECORDS, THE SAME BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE FOR THE PUR­POSE OF BET­TER AND MORE AC­CU­RATE­LY DE­SCRIB­ING THE AFORE­SAID PROP­ER­TY.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. Be­cause the debt re­mains in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC holds the duly en­dorsed Note and is the cur­rent as­sig­nee of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty. CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC, act­ing on be­half of and, as nec­es­sary, in con­sul­ta­tion with CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC (the cur­rent in­ves­tor on the loan), is the ent­i­ty with the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the loan. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC may be con­tact­ed at: CAR­RING­TON
MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUG­LASS ROAD, SU­ITE 200-A, ANA­HEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the se­cured credi­tor is not re­quired to amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty/par­ties in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty known as 311 MONT­GOMERY STREET WEST, CHESTER, GEOR­GIA 31012 is/are: ABI­GAIL SMITH or ten­ant/ten­ants.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (c) all mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above, in­clud­ing, but not lim­it­ed to, as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, ease­ments, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, etc.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non­ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed in the pre­ced­ing para­graph.
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
ABI­GAIL SMITH
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
00000006288484
BAR­RETT DAF­FIN FRAP­PI­ER LEV­INE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Su­ite 100
Ad­di­son, Texas 75001
Tel­e­phone: (972) 341-5398
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 21, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed June 5, 2012 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-One Thou­sand Five Hundred Six­ty-Eight and 01/100 Dol­lars ($61,568.01) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY
LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 50 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 43 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF GRA­HAM; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID GRA­HAM LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 46 DE­GREES 19 MINUTES 50 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF JONES; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 44 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 02 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 50 DE­GREES 28 MINUTES 10 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAS­TMAN as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
