Legals November 23, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JENNIFER M. STOKES to COLONY BANK dated August 20, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 740, Page 282-287, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Two Dollars and 00/100 ($71,992.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. FIVE (5) IN BLOCK E OF JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 131, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD THAT IS LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FORTY-SIX AND FIVE TENTHS (146.5) FEET SOUTHEAST OF THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF SEVENTH AVENUE AND GREENHILL ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-NINE(49) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-FOUR AND NINE TENTHS (194.9) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-TWO (42) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE AND TWO TENTHS (125.2) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-NINE (49) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-EIGHT (198) FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE
GINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM ROSS WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 137, BOTH OF SAID PLATS BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGENCY, INC., TO RAYMOND A. SMITH RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 108, PAGES 242-243.
SAID PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS AS CONTAINED IN SAID DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGENCY, INC. TO RAYMOND A. SMITH RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 108, PAGES 242-243, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE; AND IN DEED FROM E. H. JESSUP TO JONES & YAWN AGENCY RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 105, PAGES 545-546.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JENNIFER M. STOKES or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 1st day of November, 2016
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
JENNIFER M. STOKES
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Any heir whose current address is unknown
WILLIAM C. LAMP, to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, deceased, of said County.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before December 15, 2016
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 21st day of December, 2016.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Dodge County
Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Probate Clerk / Deputy Clerk
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9018
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of WILLIAM C. LAMP for a year’s support from the Estate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, Deceased, for Decedent’s (Surviving Spouse) (and) (minor child(ren)), having been duly filed all interested person are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before December 15, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 Anson Avenue , #100
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA DELORES NORTHCUTT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9624
NOTICE
The Petition of WAYNE TOBE NORTHCUTT, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 5, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objec-
tions to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
