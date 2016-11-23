Legals November 23, 2016 Part 2

Wednesday, November 23. 2016
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed Au­gust 20, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 740, Page 282-287, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the amount of Sev­en­ty-One Thou­sand Nine Hundred Nine­ty-Two Dol­lars and 00/100 ($71,992.00) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT NO. FIVE (5) IN BLOCK E OF JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT THERE­OF RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 131, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD THAT IS LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FOR­TY-SIX AND FIVE TENTHS (146.5) FEET SOUTH­EAST OF THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF SEV­ENTH AVE­NUE AND GREEN­HILL ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-NINE(49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-FOUR AND NINE TENTHS (194.9) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-TWO (42) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE AND TWO TENTHS (125.2) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-NINE (49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-EIGHT (198) FEET TO THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44) DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­
GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM ROSS WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 137, BOTH OF SAID PLATS BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC., TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RE­STRIC­TIONS AS CON­TAINED IN SAID DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC. TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243, SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE; AND IN DEED FROM E. H. JES­SUP TO JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 105, PAG­ES 545-546.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 1st day of No­vem­ber, 2016
CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE:  ES­TATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO.  P-16-9018
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION
NO­TICE
TO: Any heir whose cur­rent ad­dress is un­known
WIL­LIAM C. LAMP, to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.  All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 15, 2016
All plead­ings/ob­jec­tions must be signed un­der oath be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your plead­ings/ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.  Con­tact probate court per­son­nel at the fol­low­ing ad­dress/tel­e­phone number for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.  If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
This 21st day of De­cem­ber, 2016.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Dodge Coun­ty
Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Probate Clerk / Depu­ty Clerk
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF LESA TRIPP LAMP, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9018
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of WIL­LIAM C. LAMP for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of LESA TRIPP LAMP, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s (Sur­viv­ing Spouse) (and) (minor child(ren)), hav­ing been duly filed all in­ter­est­ed per­son are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore De­cem­ber 15, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty.
Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date.
If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
5401 An­son Ave­nue , #100
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF SAN­DRA DELORES NORTH­CUTT, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9624
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of WAYNE TOBE NORTH­CUTT, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 5, 2016.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­-
tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.
All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
