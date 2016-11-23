The Dragons won the coin toss in front of an estimated 1,000 fans and chose to defer to the second half. Dodge County started the night on their own 28-yard line. Four plays and a holding penalty forced Dodge to punt the ball back to the Dragons. The Dragons answered the Indians first possession with a three yard rushing touchdown to make the score 6-0. The Indians second offensive possession stalled at the Pepperell 14-yard line with a missed FG attempt. The first quarter came to an end with a 6-0 Pepperell lead.
The second quarter began with another quick score by the Dragons to extend their lead to 12-0 over the Indians. The Indians offense took possession of the ball at their own 20-yard line. On the next play from scrimmage RJ Carr had a huge pickup of 79 yards to set the Indians up with a first and goal situation. Indians quarterback Nick Cummings scored on a one-yard QB keep followed up by Peyton Bush with the successful PAT to close the score 12-7. The Dragons were able to find the scoreboard again late in the second quarter to make the score 19-7 in favor of the Dragons at the half.
Pepperell had first possession in the third quarter but the Indians defense played tough and forced the Dragons to punt. The Dragons took advantage of an Indians fumble on their next possession and was able to find the end zone again to make the lead 25-7 with eight minutes left in the quarter. With less than one minute left on the clock the Dragons offense was able to score on a one-yard rushing touch down to close out the third quarter and extend their lead to 32-7.
The Indians found the scoreboard first with five minutes left in the fourth quarter on a crushing 83-yard touchdown carry by RJ Carr for six, followed up by the PAT from Peyton Bush to bring the score to 32-14. With two minutes left in the game the Dragons were able to tack on three more points and end the Indians’ season with a 35-14 final score.
Indian fans would like to congratulate both players and coaching staff on a hard fought season. Additionally, we would like to thank all seniors for their dedication, hard work and commitment to the “D” and good luck on all of their endeavors in the future.