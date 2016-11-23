Three arrests have been made in connection with the shooting death of Abdul Lucas. Lucas was shot to death at his residence in Rhine on November 1 while in the presence of immediate family members. On November 18, Dodge County deputies arrested Lucas’ step-son Antoine Squire on one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Also arrested on one count each of false statements were Lucas’ step-daughter Destiny Rogers and widow Donna Lucas. These individuals originally told law enforcement that Donna Lucas was the one who shot and killed Abdul Lucas; however, the investigation has resulted in Squire being charged as the alleged shooter.
The arrests were made simultaneously at the Lucas residence at 52 Cleveland Lane in Rhine.
The investigation was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the GBI at 478-374-6988 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 478-559-1130.
Three arrested in shooting death
