We can trust the Clintons

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, November 23. 2016
Comments (0)
Rupert Murdoch, “conservative” Fox Network head, employs many liberals on his shows and advocates open borders and gun control. Ross Perot is big on abortion rights and gun control, also hates tax cuts and lives off government contracts. He always tried to sound vaguely conservative to draw Republican votes and help his liberal pal Bill Clinton get elected and reelected. Maybe truth in advertising should apply to political operatives.
Things change quickly as go-alongs quickly try to jump aboard a winning candidate. Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said last April if Trump gets the nomination “We’ll drop him like a hot rock.” Maybe Donald should drop Mitch.
Good saying: “Friends are family that you get to pick.” 
We hear a lot from the leftstream media about abortion rights and the gun lobby but little or nothing about gun rights and the abortion lobby.
“Immigration restriction is often described as ‘controversial’ and ‘divisive,’ if not ‘poisonous,’ by mainstream media.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Immigration restriction is, in fact, a consensus builder among America’s historic majority. (And it is far less divisive than most of the issues the GOP is focusing on.)”
NPIAAmerica.org Richard Spencer  9-9-2011
“In place of outreach to the unreachable, Republicans would be wise to broaden their existing white base.”
Richard Spencer
“Being fired isn’t nearly as bad as being betrayed.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Unhinged Latino thugs come to Trump rallies and result in helping Trump. Somehow the press attempts to blame Trump for the disturbance.
We can trust the Clintons. They feel our pain! Gov. Mike Huckabee says he’s going to change his last name to Clinton so he can get away with anything.

Never give liberals anything they can use against you. It’s distraction action. They use it to avoid discussing their miserable record or other pertinent issues.
Black women usually vote 97% D, 3% R. That skews the numbers and is why the gender gap is overstated.
D.C.: Disparaged Caucasians.
What if Trump had lost the primary and then he and his backers had gone to the convention as a disruptive group, demanding to be heard, pitching a fit, as we say down South. They’d have been ridiculed by the media and the Republican establishment. The media welcomed the convention disturbance by the losers.
Open borders = cultivation of pre-Democrat voters.
Bumper sticker on an 18-wheeler: this vehicle is OVERLOADED with Federal REGULATIONS!
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for reading all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News