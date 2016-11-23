Rupert Murdoch, “conservative” Fox Network head, employs many liberals on his shows and advocates open borders and gun control. Ross Perot is big on abortion rights and gun control, also hates tax cuts and lives off government contracts. He always tried to sound vaguely conservative to draw Republican votes and help his liberal pal Bill Clinton get elected and reelected. Maybe truth in advertising should apply to political operatives.
Things change quickly as go-alongs quickly try to jump aboard a winning candidate. Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said last April if Trump gets the nomination “We’ll drop him like a hot rock.” Maybe Donald should drop Mitch.
Good saying: “Friends are family that you get to pick.”
We hear a lot from the leftstream media about abortion rights and the gun lobby but little or nothing about gun rights and the abortion lobby.
“Immigration restriction is often described as ‘controversial’ and ‘divisive,’ if not ‘poisonous,’ by mainstream media.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Immigration restriction is, in fact, a consensus builder among America’s historic majority. (And it is far less divisive than most of the issues the GOP is focusing on.)”
NPIAAmerica.org Richard Spencer 9-9-2011
“In place of outreach to the unreachable, Republicans would be wise to broaden their existing white base.”
Richard Spencer
“Being fired isn’t nearly as bad as being betrayed.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Unhinged Latino thugs come to Trump rallies and result in helping Trump. Somehow the press attempts to blame Trump for the disturbance.
We can trust the Clintons. They feel our pain! Gov. Mike Huckabee says he’s going to change his last name to Clinton so he can get away with anything.
We can trust the Clintons
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)