Dodge County Indians defeat Thomasville, advance in playoffs

Late in the first quarter the Indians offense drove the ball deep down into Thomasville territory. Indian quarterback Nick Cummings escorted the ball into the end zone for a Dodge County touchdown only to be called back on a chop block penalty. Later in the same drive Cummings scored again on a quarterback keep that was called back by yet another chop block penalty. First quarter ended with a score of 0-0.
Dodge County defense showed out again in the second quarter holding the Bulldog offense to zero points in the first half while the Indians offense scored on two separate drives extending the lead to 14-0 at the break. Around the ten-minute mark of the second quarter a Bulldog defender delivered a vicious late hit to the head of our running back R.J. Carr who was carried off the field on a stretcher. Prayers and well wishes for a speedy recovery for this young man.
Dodge County received the ball and went three and out on offense to start the third quarter. Late in the quarter the Indians offense drove deep into Bulldog territory and was able to walk away with a 20-yard field goal by Peyton Bush. The Indian defense remained dominant throughout the third quarter keeping the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard to close the third with a 17-0 lead.
The Bulldogs were finally able to find the scoreboard with seven minutes left in the game aided by a key face mask penalty that set them up with a first and goal situation. The Dodge defense remained dominant and came up with a huge goal line stance late in the fourth to seal the win and leave Thomasville with a HUGE road win!
On Friday November 18, the Indians will travel to Lindale to face the number one seed Pepperell Dragons in a high stakes second round game. Game time is TBA. Everyone please come and fill the stands and let’s support our Indians as we try to move closer to the dome and a GHSA title!