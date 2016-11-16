Legals November 16, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49(n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on October 30 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND ONE
HUNDRED FIFTY DOLLARS ($1,150.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within thirty (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 2nd day of November 2016.
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
Eastman Police Department
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1006
CORPORATIONS/BUSINESS
gpn 06
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME, PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that HERMAN BROWN conducting a business as HALO CONTRACTING in the City of Eastman, County of Dodge in the State of Georgia, under the name of HALO CONTRACTING and that the nature of the business is SERVICES and that the names and addresses of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business are: HERMAN BROWN, II; 5012 4th AVENUE; EASTMAN, GA 31023.
HERMAN BROWN, II, CEO
This 15th day of August, 2016
DONNA P. BARRENTINE
Notary Public
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
All debtors and creditors of the Estate of JAMES EDWARD HARP, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of October, 2016.
CONNIE SEACRIST
410 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH & HARRINGTON
5425 Anson Avenue
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION # 045-15J-3006
IN THE MATTER OF: R.M.D.
Sex F, Age: 7, DOB: 08/13/2008 S.D.D.
Sex: Male, Age: 6, DOB: 04/11/2010
CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PETITION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACE CUSTODY WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN
RESOURCES, ACTING THROUGH THE DODGE
COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN
SERVICES
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS and ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE, LEGAL CUSTODIAN AND STEPHANIE BURTON/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM.
By Order for Service by Publication dated October 14, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on August 1, 2016, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to contin-
ue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for December 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE County Courthouse, in the Magistrate Courtroom, EASTMAN, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable SHERRI McDONALD, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of October, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
DODGE County, Georgia
1011
FORECLOSURES
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by ABIGAIL SMITH to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NOMINEE FOR R. H. LENDING, INC, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, dated 10/20/2011, and Recorded on 10/27/2011 as Book No. 392 and Page No. 243-268, as affected by BOOK 783, PAGE 149, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $81,002.60, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE LEWIS CIRCLE SUBDIVISION, IN LAND LOT NO. 52 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 11 OF SAID SUBDIVISION, SAID SUBDIVISION BEING SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH WAS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 126, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, THE SAME BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF BETTER AND MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBING THE AFORESAID PROPERTY.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200-A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 311 MONTGOMERY STREET WEST, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012 is/are: ABIGAIL SMITH or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy
Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
ABIGAIL SMITH
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000006288484
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER
LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 18, 2008, recorded in Deed Book 604, Page 270, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 30, 2011 in the original principal amount of Fifty Three Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Two and 52/100 Dollars ($53,152.52) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, COUNTY OF DODGE, STATE OF GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.48 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2460, DATED JANUARY 24, 2007, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 38, SAID PLAT AND THE RECORDING THEREOF BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR DESCRIPTIVE AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents.
BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND
VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 9, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 653, Page 279, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 4, 2013 in the original principal amount of Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty-Six and 11/100 Dollars ($17,926.11) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NUMBER 283 IN THE 16th LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 8.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND SHOWN AS TRACT 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MARCH 23, 2010, MADE FOR BANK OF EASTMAN BY GRADY BONEY, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 37, PAGE 240, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents.
Bank of Eastman can be contacted through the following representative: Ross S. Schell, Esq., James-Bates-Brannan-Groover-LLP, 231 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia, 31201; Tel: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by DAVID BANKS AND THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS to MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION, dated July 10, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 380, Page 193, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of FIFTY-THREE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($53,200.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: DOVENMUEHLE MORTGAGE, INC., 1 CORPORATE DRIVE, SUITE 360, LAKE ZURICH, IL 60047 8006694268.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is DAVID BANKS AND THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 122 HOLDER PLACE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DAVID BANKS AND THERESA B. BANKS A/K/A THERESA BANKS
MCCALLA RAYMER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 307 OF THE 16TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT #1 ON A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED FEBRUARY 13, 2001, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 161, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT. THE COURSES AND DISTANCES OF SAID PLAT ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.
MR/mtj 12/6/16
Our file no. 5390916 - FT8
gpn 11
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated April 21, 2010, recorded in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property, through the open-end provisions therein, to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from DEREK F. PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA M. PARKERSON TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated June 5, 2012 in the original principal amount of Sixty-One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Eight and 01/100 Dollars ($61,568.01) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE WITH THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN ALONG THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 50 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LOCATED AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF GRAHAM; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID GRAHAM LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH 46 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 50 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF JONES; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 44 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE; THENCE RUNNING ALONG THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVENUE IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH 50 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SURVEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA; SAID PLAT, TOGETH-
ER WITH THE RECORD THEREOF, BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE THERETO.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 Oak Street, Eastman, Georgia 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents.
BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF ESTEEM
as Attorney-in-Fact for
DEREK PARKERSON AND VIRGINIA PARKERSON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
