Legals November 16, 2016 Part 2

gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by FAYE S. JES­SUP TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Oc­tob­er 8, 2009, record­ed in Deed Book 643, Page 63, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from JOHN­NIE FAYE JES­SUP TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed Au­gust 27, 2012 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Nine­ty-One Thou­sand Five Hundred Six­ty-One Thou­sand and No/100 Dol­lars ($91,561.00) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door
of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: THE BE­GIN­NING POINT IS A POINT LO­CAT­ED ON THE NORTH­EAST­ERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COL­LEGE STREET, WHICH POINT IS SOUTH 27 DE­GREES 48 MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 104.62 FEET FROM THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF SAID NORTH­EAST­ERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COL­LEGE STREET WITH THE SOUTH­EAST­ERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF FIFTH AVE­NUE; AND FROM SAID BE­GIN­NING POINT, AS THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN­NING THENCE SOUTH 27 DE­GREES 48 MINUTES EAST FOR A DIS­TANCE OF 190.38 FEET, RUN­NING THENCE NORTH 64 DE­GREES 07 MINUTES EAST FOR A DIS­TANCE OF 101.10 FEET, RUN­NING THENCE NORTH 25 DE­GREES 37 MINUTES WEST FOR A DIS­TANCE OF 100.61 FEET, RUN­NING THENCE NORTH 26 DE­GREES 07 MINUTES WEST FOR A DIS­TANCE OF 90.47 FEET , AND RUN­NING THENCE SOUTH 63 DE­GREES 41 MINUTES WEST FOR A DIS­TANCE OF 107.58 FEET TO BE­GIN­NING POINT; SAID TRACT BE­ING A POR­TION OF THE PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 31, 1973, MADE FOR THE ES­TATE OF W. L. JES­SUP, JR. BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR AND FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 12 AT PAGE 106 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 OAK STREET, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAST­MAN
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
FAYE S. JES­SUP
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed Au­gust 20, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 740, Page 282-287, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the amount of Sev­en­ty-One Thou­sand Nine Hundred Nine­ty-Two Dol­lars and 00/100 ($71,992.00) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT NO. FIVE (5) IN BLOCK E OF JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT THERE­OF RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 131, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD THAT IS LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FOR­TY-SIX AND FIVE TENTHS (146.5) FEET SOUTH­EAST OF THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF SEV­ENTH AVE­NUE AND GREEN­HILL ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-NINE(49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-FOUR AND NINE TENTHS (194.9) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-TWO (42) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE AND TWO TENTHS (125.2) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-NINE (49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-EIGHT (198) FEET TO THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44) DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM ROSS WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 137, BOTH OF SAID PLATS BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC., TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RE­STRIC­TIONS AS CON­TAINED IN SAID DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC. TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243, SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE; AND IN DEED FROM E. H. JES­SUP TO JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 105, PAG­ES 545-546.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys
fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 1st day of No­vem­ber, 2016
CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Deed to Se­cure Debt given by AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND ALTHEA AN­DER­SON ETHER­IDGE to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NO­MI­NEE FOR DE­CI­SION ONE MORT­GAGE COM­PA­NY, LLC, dat­ed 08/18/2006, and Record­ed on 08/28/2006 as Book No. 551 and Page No. 13-24, DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia records, as last as­signed to U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST (the Se­cured Credi­tor), by as­sign­ment, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note of even date in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of $98,000.00, with in­ter­est at the rate speci­fied there­in, there will be sold by the un­der­signed at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.25 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY W. P. JOHN­SON & AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED OC­TOB­ER 11, 1999, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 30, PA­GE140, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM HEN­RY W. BUTTS, JR. TO BER­NEASE M. BUTTS, DAT­ED MAY 6, 2005, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 508, PAG­ES 115-116, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.009 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY BY SOUTH­ERN SUR­VEY­ING AS­SO­CIATES, DAT­ED SEP­TEM­BER 14,2005, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 92, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF.
The debt se­cured by said Deed to Se­cure Debt has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Deed to Se­cure Debt. Be­cause the debt re­mains in de­fault,
this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Deed to Se­cure Debt and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given). U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST holds the duly en­dorsed Note and is the cur­rent as­sig­nee of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty. CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC., act­ing on be­half of and, as nec­es­sary, in con­sul­ta­tion with U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST (the cur­rent in­ves­tor on the loan), is the ent­i­ty with the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the loan. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC. may be con­tact­ed at: CAL­I­BER HOME LOANS, INC., 13801 WIRE­LESS WAY, OK­LA­HO­MA CITY, OK 73134, 800-401-6587. Please note that, pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the se­cured credi­tor is not re­quired to amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty/par­ties in pos­ses­sion of the sub­ject prop­er­ty known as 5304 1ST AVE­NUE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023 is/are: AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND ALTHEA AN­DER­SON ETHER­IDGE or ten­ant/ten­ants.
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to (a) any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), (b) any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, and (c) all mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Deed to Se­cure Debt first set out above, in­clud­ing, but not lim­it­ed to, as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, ease­ments, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, etc.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code; and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed. Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. Sec­tion 9-13-172.1, which al­lows for cer­tain pro­cedures re­gard­ing the re­scis­sion of ju­di­cial and non­ju­di­cial sales in the State of Geor­gia, the Deed Un­der Pow­er and oth­er fore­clo­sure docu­ments may not be pro­vid­ed un­til fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan as pro­vid­ed in the pre­ced­ing para­graph.
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUS­TEE FOR LSF9 MAS­TER PAR­TIC­I­PA­TION TRUST
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
AL­LEN ETHER­IDGE AND
ALTHEA AN­DER­SON
ETHER­IDGE
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
00000005563457
BAR­RETT DAF­FIN FRAP­PI­ER
LEV­INE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Su­ite 100
Ad­di­son, Texas 75001
Tel­e­phone: (972) 341-5398

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN THE IN­TER­EST OF:
D.P. Age: 7, SEX: M, DOB: 05/10/2009, Minor Child
CASE NO. 045-15J-3042
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: SHER­RI HUT­TO, the moth­er, and any per­sons claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in the minor child named above born to SHER­RI HUT­TO on the date above-list­ed.
The Geor­gia De­part­ment of Hu­man Serv­ic­es filed a Pe­ti­tion on Oc­tob­er 17, 2016, in the Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, seek­ing guard­ian­ship of your child.
An Or­der al­low­ing serv­ice on you by news­pa­per pub­li­ca­tion was signed on Oc­tob­er 28, 2016.
The fin­al hear­ing in this mat­ter is sched­uled for De­cem­ber 9, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mag­is­trate Court­room at the Dodge Coun­ty Court­house in East­man, Geor­gia.
You are en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the es­tab­lish­ment of a per­ma­nent guard­ian­ship or to the elec­tion of guard­ian or both. Any ob­jec­tion must be made with­in ten days of No­vem­ber 9, 2016.
WIT­NESS SHER­RI Mc­DON­ALD, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk, Ju­ve­nile Court of
Dodge Coun­ty
This docu­ment pre­pared by:
SAR­AH TIP­TON-DOWN­IE
Spe­cial As­sis­tant At­tor­ney Gen­er­al
Post Of­fice Box 926
Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30475
912-537-9265

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BREN­DA FAYE JONES, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9021
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
STA­CY ANN NO­BLES has pe­ti­tioned for Let­ters of Ad­min­is­tra­tion to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES, de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 202016.
BE FUR­THER NO­TI­FIED: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions.
All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF SAN­DRA DELORES NORTH­CUTT, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9624
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of WAYNE TOBE NORTH­CUTT, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 5, 2016.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL,
De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.16-9020
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of EDNA MATHIS HAR­RELL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be De­cem­ber 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, court­room, 5401 An­son Ave­nue; East­man, GA 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
