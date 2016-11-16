Legals November 16, 2016 Part 2
Wednesday, November 16. 2016
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by FAYE S. JESSUP TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated October 8, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 643, Page 63, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure that certain Promissory Note (the “Note”) from JOHNNIE FAYE JESSUP TO BANK OF EASTMAN dated August 27, 2012 in the original principal amount of Ninety-One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-One Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($91,561.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, BANK OF EASTMAN being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door
of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of December, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE BEGINNING POINT IS A POINT LOCATED ON THE NORTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COLLEGE STREET, WHICH POINT IS SOUTH 27 DEGREES 48 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 104.62 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF SAID NORTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COLLEGE STREET WITH THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF FIFTH AVENUE; AND FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, AS THUS ESTABLISHED, RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 27 DEGREES 48 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 190.38 FEET, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 64 DEGREES 07 MINUTES EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 101.10 FEET, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 37 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 100.61 FEET, RUNNING THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 07 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 90.47 FEET , AND RUNNING THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 41 MINUTES WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 107.58 FEET TO BEGINNING POINT; SAID TRACT BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED DECEMBER 31, 1973, MADE FOR THE ESTATE OF W. L. JESSUP, JR. BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR AND FOUND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 12 AT PAGE 106 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EASTMAN, located at the business address of 130 OAK STREET, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. BANK OF EASTMAN can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EASTMAN
as Attorney-in-Fact for
FAYE S. JESSUP
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by JENNIFER M. STOKES to COLONY BANK dated August 20, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 740, Page 282-287, Dodge County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the amount of Seventy-One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Two Dollars and 00/100 ($71,992.00) with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016 the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. FIVE (5) IN BLOCK E OF JESSUP HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO A PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 131, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD THAT IS LOCATED ONE HUNDRED FORTY-SIX AND FIVE TENTHS (146.5) FEET SOUTHEAST OF THE SOUTHERLY CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF SEVENTH AVENUE AND GREENHILL ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-NINE(49) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-FOUR AND NINE TENTHS (194.9) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF SOUTH FORTY-TWO (42) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE AND TWO TENTHS (125.2) FEET; THENCE RUNNING IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-NINE (49) DEGREES THIRTY (30) MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-EIGHT (198) FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD; THENCE RUNNING ALONG SAID SIDE OF GREENHILL ROAD IN A DIRECTION OF NORTH FORTY-FOUR (44) DEGREES WEST A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SURVEY MADE BY JIM ROSS WHICH IS RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 137, BOTH OF SAID PLATS BEING BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF AND BEING THE SAME LANDS DESCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGENCY, INC., TO RAYMOND A. SMITH RECORDED IN SAID CLERK’S OFFICE IN DEED BOOK 108, PAGES 242-243.
SAID PROPERTY IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO THE RESTRICTIONS AS CONTAINED IN SAID DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGENCY, INC. TO RAYMOND A. SMITH RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 108, PAGES 242-243, SAID CLERK’S OFFICE; AND IN DEED FROM E. H. JESSUP TO JONES & YAWN AGENCY RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN DEED BOOK 105, PAGES 545-546.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed.
The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Security Deed and by law, including attorneys
fees (notice of intent to collect attorneys fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is JENNIFER M. STOKES or a tenant or tenants.
Pursuant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, address and telephone number of the individual or entity who shall have the full authority to negotiate, amend, or modify all terms of the above described mortgage is as follows: COLONY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GA 31750. Telephone: 229-426-6000. The foregoing notwithstanding, nothing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be construed to require COLONY BANK to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the Deed to Secure Debt described herein.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
This 1st day of November, 2016
COLONY BANK
AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR
JENNIFER M. STOKES
DAVID M. WOLFSON, P. C.
Attorney at Law
1010 Williams Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
State of Georgia
County of DODGE
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Deed to Secure Debt given by ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND ALTHEA ANDERSON ETHERIDGE to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) AS NOMINEE FOR DECISION ONE MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC, dated 08/18/2006, and Recorded on 08/28/2006 as Book No. 551 and Page No. 13-24, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $98,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.25 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY W. P. JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES, DATED OCTOBER 11, 1999, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 30, PAGE140, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM HENRY W. BUTTS, JR. TO BERNEASE M. BUTTS, DATED MAY 6, 2005, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 508, PAGES 115-116, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
TRACT NUMBER ONE: ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 0.009 OF AN ACRE, MORE OR LESS, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY BY SOUTHERN SURVEYING ASSOCIATES, DATED SEPTEMBER 14,2005, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 92, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default,
this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC. may be contacted at: CALIBER HOME LOANS, INC., 13801 WIRELESS WAY, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73134, 800-401-6587. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 5304 1ST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023 is/are: ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND ALTHEA ANDERSON ETHERIDGE or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST
as Attorney in Fact for
ALLEN ETHERIDGE AND
ALTHEA ANDERSON
ETHERIDGE
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
00000005563457
BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER
LEVINE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Suite 100
Addison, Texas 75001
Telephone: (972) 341-5398
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
D.P. Age: 7, SEX: M, DOB: 05/10/2009, Minor Child
CASE NO. 045-15J-3042
NOTICE OF SUMMONS PUBLICATION
TO: SHERRI HUTTO, the mother, and any persons claiming to have a parental interest in the minor child named above born to SHERRI HUTTO on the date above-listed.
The Georgia Department of Human Services filed a Petition on October 17, 2016, in the Juvenile Court of Dodge County, Georgia, seeking guardianship of your child.
An Order allowing service on you by newspaper publication was signed on October 28, 2016.
The final hearing in this matter is scheduled for December 9, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Magistrate Courtroom at the Dodge County Courthouse in Eastman, Georgia.
You are entitled to object to the establishment of a permanent guardianship or to the election of guardian or both. Any objection must be made within ten days of November 9, 2016.
WITNESS SHERRI McDONALD, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk, Juvenile Court of
Dodge County
This document prepared by:
SARAH TIPTON-DOWNIE
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 926
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
912-537-9265
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRENDA FAYE JONES, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9021
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
STACY ANN NOBLES has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BRENDA FAYE JONES, deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before November 21, 202016.
BE FURTHER NOTIFIED: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SANDRA DELORES NORTHCUTT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9624
NOTICE
The Petition of WAYNE TOBE NORTHCUTT, for an Order Declaring No Administration is Necessary in the above-referenced Estate having been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition, in this Court on or before December 5, 2016.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LINDA S. MULLIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDDIE C. HARRELL,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.16-9020
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of EDNA MATHIS HARRELL, for a year’s support from the Estate of FREDDIE C. HARRELL, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before November 21, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be December 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named County, courtroom, 5401 Anson Avenue; Eastman, GA 31023. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
