Incumbent commissioners reelected to seats

The general election for the State of Georgia and United States President was held on Tuesday, November 8.

Two local races were on the ballot for Dodge County. The following are the results of several races in Dodge County only.

In the Dodge county commission chairman’s race, incumbent Dan McCranie won with 3,882 votes to political newcomer George Thompson’s 2,712 votes.

In the race for Dodge county commissioner in District 1, incumbent Jr. Howell won with 1,033 votes over Charles Dennis’ 977 votes.

In the presidential election, republican Donald Trump took Dodge County with 5,021 votes compared to democrat Hillary Clinton’s 1,839 votes and to libertarian Gary Johnson’s 138 votes.

Dodge County has 11,169 registered voters. Of that 7,062 or 63.23 percent voted.

In other races, incumbent Austin Scott won with 4,997 votes compared to James Harris’ 1,627 for US house 8.

In the race for public service commissioner, incumbent Tim Echols won with 4,886 over Eric Hoskins’ 1,050.

In the state senate 13 election, incumbent Greg Kirk won with 4,764 votes to Ruenett Meltons’ 1,586.
