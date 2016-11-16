The general election for the State of Georgia and United States President was held on Tuesday, November 8.
Two local races were on the ballot for Dodge County. The following are the results of several races in Dodge County only.
In the Dodge county commission chairman’s race, incumbent Dan McCranie won with 3,882 votes to political newcomer George Thompson’s 2,712 votes.
In the race for Dodge county commissioner in District 1, incumbent Jr. Howell won with 1,033 votes over Charles Dennis’ 977 votes.
In the presidential election, republican Donald Trump took Dodge County with 5,021 votes compared to democrat Hillary Clinton’s 1,839 votes and to libertarian Gary Johnson’s 138 votes.
Incumbent commissioners reelected to seats
