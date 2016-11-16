Democrats love the LP

The leftwing money machine $outhern Poverty Law Center makes a fortune off contributions from guilt-driven white liberals, ratcheting up the guilt vote every chance it gets, and predictably opposes Trump appointee Steve Bannon as a “white nationalist.” Never trust the words of the $PLC. Their opposition is a plus for the intended victim, in this case Mr. Bannon. Never take advice from your enemies.
“When liberals clamor for ‘diversity,’ they don’t necessarily mean they are ready to tolerate actual disagreement.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
It looks like the Republicans could lose the North Carolina governor’s race by fewer than 5,000 votes out of more than 4.7 million votes cast. The culprit in this case was clueless Libertarian-losertarian candidate Ron Cecil, who took around 101,000 votes or 2 percent of the total votes. It went 49-49-2 percent. I’ll bet vote siphoner Ron Cecil is proud of affecting the outcome, since he became infamous locally for a day or two. Almost all the libertarian vote comes from people who would vote Republican in a two person race. Democrats love the LP and always welcome it on the ballot.
It was January 19, 2004 the day of the famous Howard Dean scream – remember? To me it seems about five years back, not almost 13.  You can still watch the video, a little over a minute long. Screaming Howard Dean effectively ended his presidential run that night.
Donald Trump won the presidency in his first run for public office, the first person to do so without a military background or previous military experience, as Dwight Eisenhower accomplished a few years back.
What do you think if the #1 college football team, Alabama, played the dismal Cleveland Browns, the worst pro team? They posed the question on the Paul Finebaum TV show and Paul figured Alabama would win straight up. Football analyst Danny Sheridan claimed Cleveland won win the game by 27 points. Paul Finebaum said he would be tempted to take Alabama and the 27 points. So would I, but I would not bet on sports. I would lose my shirt.

UGA placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship has a website: RodrigoBlankenship.com.
“I truly believe that, by God’s grace, we were spared the grief and devastation that comes along with the evils of one of the most hideous political systems known to mankind.”
Obie Usategul on CanadaFreePress.com  11-13-16
We need more Supreme Court justices like Scalia, Alito and Thomas, also we needed the late great Robert Bork. I’ll never forgive Sam Nunn for voting against Bork. We were stuck with wishy-washy moderate Anthony Kennedy because of the failed Bork nomination.
Hillary Clinton spent twice as much money as Donald Trump, had the media in her hip pocket plus the benefit of many illegals voting, barely literate if that pre-Democrats here illegally also knocking on doors campaigning for Democrats, people voting multiple times, and still lost. The “experts” still can’t believe it. Pollsters who can’t get it right should give refunds.
Lying liberal politicians and their media lackeys kept telling us Obamacare was great while premiums and deductibles were skyrocketing. This was a key in the Democrat failure.
“Fiction writing is great. You can make up most anything.
Ivana Trump   IvanaTrump.com
Yes, Ivana supported her ex-husband for president. Good for Ivana. I understand John McPain’s former wife supported him in the 2008 race but he needed a lot more. Voters wisely chose coarse over corrupt this year.
Hillary Clinton got almost 90 percent of the vote in the leftwing Loony bin city of Seattle, Washington, and would’ve hit 90 if not for Jill Stein, M.D., Green Party candidate, on the ballot. Now you can understand how pathetic Patty Murray gets elected in Washington.
Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Trump early on in January 2016, while the George Will “expert” types ridiculed Trump, claiming he should drop out of the race. Who considers George Will to be a conservative commentator? He has already claimed he’s no longer a Republican and is today an independent. Good for the rest of us.
Bumper sticker of the day: Every Liberal Bit Hurts.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. 
Marshall Miller
