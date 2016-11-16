The leftwing money machine $outhern Poverty Law Center makes a fortune off contributions from guilt-driven white liberals, ratcheting up the guilt vote every chance it gets, and predictably opposes Trump appointee Steve Bannon as a “white nationalist.” Never trust the words of the $PLC. Their opposition is a plus for the intended victim, in this case Mr. Bannon. Never take advice from your enemies.
“When liberals clamor for ‘diversity,’ they don’t necessarily mean they are ready to tolerate actual disagreement.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
It looks like the Republicans could lose the North Carolina governor’s race by fewer than 5,000 votes out of more than 4.7 million votes cast. The culprit in this case was clueless Libertarian-losertarian candidate Ron Cecil, who took around 101,000 votes or 2 percent of the total votes. It went 49-49-2 percent. I’ll bet vote siphoner Ron Cecil is proud of affecting the outcome, since he became infamous locally for a day or two. Almost all the libertarian vote comes from people who would vote Republican in a two person race. Democrats love the LP and always welcome it on the ballot.
It was January 19, 2004 the day of the famous Howard Dean scream – remember? To me it seems about five years back, not almost 13. You can still watch the video, a little over a minute long. Screaming Howard Dean effectively ended his presidential run that night.
Donald Trump won the presidency in his first run for public office, the first person to do so without a military background or previous military experience, as Dwight Eisenhower accomplished a few years back.
What do you think if the #1 college football team, Alabama, played the dismal Cleveland Browns, the worst pro team? They posed the question on the Paul Finebaum TV show and Paul figured Alabama would win straight up. Football analyst Danny Sheridan claimed Cleveland won win the game by 27 points. Paul Finebaum said he would be tempted to take Alabama and the 27 points. So would I, but I would not bet on sports. I would lose my shirt.
