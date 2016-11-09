Dodge County Indians defeat Bleckley County Royals

Nick Cummings scored the game’s second touchdown with around 11 minutes remaining in the second quarter of the game, running the ball 15 yards. Again, Bush’s PAT was good, and the Indians lifted the score to 14-0.
Shortly thereafter, Cummings and Bush repeated their success, right down to Cummings’s rush distance; with about eight minutes left in the first half, the score rose to 21-0.
With just around two minutes left on the clock, Larry Johnson scored the penultimate touchdown of the first half, rushing the ball 11 yards before Bush made another successful PAT. Again, the score jumped, this time to 28-0.
Although fans may have assumed that the action of the first half had ended, the Indians made the most efficient use of their time. Specifically, Cummings managed to score the half’s final touchdown with a 36-yard rush with only less than a minute left in the quarter. Bush proved consistent, adding that additional point with a good kick. Halftime soon approached, as the score was 35-0.
The Royals evidently decided to strike back, as the first point-scoring play of the second half of the game was in their favor. With around ten minutes left in the third quarter, a Bleckley County player rushed the ball for a touchdown, followed by a successful PAT on their part. The score became 35-7.
Bleckley’s success was short-lived, however, as R.J. Carr rushed the ball 50 yards with around nine minutes left on the clock. This rush resulted in a touchdown, which Bush supplemented with yet another successful PAT attempt. The score rose to 42-7.
With just a minute or so on the clock, Alize King scored Dodge’s next touchdown, rushing the ball ten yards. Bush’s kick proved to be good, allowing the score to become 49-7.
Erin Pitts took responsibility for scoring Dodge’s final touchdown of the game, which occurred with around six minutes left on the clock following a 16-yard rush. Bush’s final PAT attempt was not successful this time, so the score rose just to 55-7.
Despite knowing that a loss was a foregone conclusion, the Royals still managed to sneak in one last touchdown within a minute of the game ending. A seven-yard rush on Bleckley’s part resulted in six points added to their score, with one more coming from a good kick. The game ended with a score of 55-14, in favor of the Indians.
Dodge’s number of offensive yards totaled at 467 while Bleckley’s total offensive yards – all from rushing – for the game were just 209. The Indians’ passing and rushing yards ended up being 25 and 442, respectively.
Although the Indians lost the ball from one fumble, the Royals lost a fumbled ball twice. However, Dodge’s seven penalties cost them 60 yards while Bleckley’s three cost its team just 20 yards.
Dodge’s top passer was Cummings, completing three of his seven attempts. Pitts, Cade Cranford and Maurice McCoy were his receivers.
Cummings was also the team’s top rushing player, gaining 130 yards. Close behind was Carr with 124 gained yards from rushing. Johnson added 81 yards for the team from rushing.
The Indians’ next game, a playoff game slated for Friday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m., will take place in Thomasville against the Thomasville High School Bulldogs.