Legals November 9, 2016 Part 2

gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by DER­EK PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed April 21, 2010, record­ed in Deed Book 654, Page 245, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty, through the open-end pro­vi­sions there­in, to se­cure that cer­tain Prom­is­sory Note (the “Note”) from DER­EK F. PARKER­SON AND VIR­GI­NIA M. PARKER­SON TO BANK OF EAST­MAN dat­ed June 5, 2012 in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of Six­ty-One Thou­sand Five Hundred Six­ty-Eight and 01/100 Dol­lars ($61,568.01) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, BANK OF EAST­MAN be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT THE POINT OF IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE WITH THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN ALONG THE SOUTH­WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WEST MAIN STREET IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 50 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 43 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 164 FEET TO AN IRON PIN LO­CAT­ED AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF GRA­HAM; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID GRA­HAM LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH 46 DE­GREES 19 MINUTES 50 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 154.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT LANDS NOW OR FOR­MER­LY OF JONES; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID JONES LANDS IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 44 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 02 SEC­ONDS WEST A DIS­TANCE OF 172.74 FEET TO THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF 14TH AVE­NUE IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH 50 DE­GREES 28 MINUTES 10 SEC­ONDS EAST A DIS­TANCE OF 136.95 FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY OLIN J. MCLEOD, SUR­VEYOR, WHICH PLAT IS FOUND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 20 AT PAGE 62 IN THE DEED RECORDS OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA; SAID PLAT, TO­GETH­ER WITH THE RECORD THERE­OF, BE­ING IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF BY REF­ER­ENCE THERE­TO.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er
pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that BANK OF EAST­MAN, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 130 Oak Street, East­man, Geor­gia 31023, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. BANK OF EAST­MAN can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: (478) 742-4280.
BANK OF EAS­TMAM
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
DER­EK PARKER­SON AND
VIR­GI­NIA PARKER­SON
ROSS S. SCHELL, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AND IS AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS IS AN AT­TEMPT TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by DA­VID BANKS AND THERE­SA B. BANKS A/K/A THERE­SA BANKS to MA­TRIX FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES COR­PO­RA­TION, dat­ed July 10, 2001, record­ed in Deed Book 380, Page 193, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the origi­nal prin­ci­pal amount of FIF­TY-THREE THOU­SAND TWO HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOL­LARS ($53,200.00), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, or at such place as may be law­ful­ly des­ig­nat­ed as an al­ter­na­tive, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
SEE EX­HIB­IT “A” AT­TACHED HERE­TO AND MADE A PART HERE­OF
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­ney’s fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney’s fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
MA­TRIX FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES COR­PO­RA­TION is the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed to the prop­er­ty in ac­cor­dance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The ent­i­ty that has full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, and mod­i­fy all terms of the mort­gage with the debtor is: DOVE­NMUEH­LE MORT­GAGE, INC., 1 COR­PO­RATE DRIVE, SU­ITE 360, LAKE ZUR­ICH, IL 60047 8006694268.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of
the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is DA­VID BANKS AND THERE­SA B. BANKS A/K/A THERE­SA BANKS or a ten­ant or ten­ants and said prop­er­ty is more com­mon­ly known as 122 HOLD­ER PLACE, EAST­MAN, GEOR­GIA 31023.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
MA­TRIX FI­NAN­CIAL SERV­IC­ES COR­PO­RA­TION
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
DA­VID BANKS AND THERE­SA B. BANKS A/K/A THERE­SA BANKS
MCCAL­LA RAYM­ER PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Ala­ba­ma Road
Ros­well, Geor­gia 30076
www.fore­clo­sur­e­ho­tline.net
EX­HIB­IT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN LAND LOT 307 OF THE 16TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, CON­TAIN­ING 0.50 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS TRACT #1 ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY PRE­PARED BY GRA­DY BONEY, REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED FE­BRU­ARY 13, 2001, AND RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 31, PAGE 161, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE COUN­TY SU­PE­RI­OR COURT. THE COURS­ES AND DIS­TANC­ES OF SAID PLAT ARE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN FOR A MORE COM­PLETE DE­SCRIP­TION.
MR/mtj 12/6/16
Our file no. 5390916 - FT8
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Deed to Se­cure Debt given by ABI­GAIL SMITH to MORT­GAGE ELEC­TRON­IC REG­IS­TRA­TION SYS­TEMS, INC., (“MERS”), AS NO­MI­NEE FOR R. H. LEND­ING, INC, ITS SUC­CES­SORS AND AS­SIGNS, dat­ed 10/20/2011, and Record­ed on 10/27/2011 as Book No. 392 and Page No. 243-268, AS AFFECTED BY BOOK 783, PAGE 149, DODGE County, Georgia records, as last assigned to CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the Secured Creditor), by assignment, conveying the after described property to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of $81,002.60, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the DODGE County Courthouse within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2016, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF CHESTER, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE LEWIS CIRCLE SUBDIVISION, IN LAND LOT NO. 52 IN THE 19TH LAND DISTRICT, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 11 OF SAID SUBDIVISION, SAID SUBDIVISION BEING SHOWN AND DELINEATED ON A PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION WHICH WAS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 18, PAGE 126, DODGE COUNTY RECORDS, THE SAME BEING INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF BY REFERENCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF BETTER AND MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBING THE AFORESAID PROPERTY.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Deed to Secure Debt. Because the debt remains in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Deed to Secure Debt and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC holds the duly endorsed Note and is the current assignee of the Security Deed to the property. CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, acting on behalf of and, as necessary, in consultation with CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC (the current investor on the loan), is the entity with the full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the loan. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44 14 162.2, CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC may be contacted at: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLASS ROAD, SUITE 200 A, ANAHEIM, CA 92806. Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44 14 162.2,
the secured creditor is not required to amend or modify the terms of the loan.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party/parties in possession of the subject property known as 311 MONTGOMERY STREET WEST, CHESTER, GEORGIA 31012 is/are: ABIGAIL SMITH or tenant/tenants.
Said property will be sold subject to (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (c) all matters of record superior to the Deed to Secure Debt first set out above, including, but not limited to, assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, easements, restrictions, covenants, etc. The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9 13 172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and nonjudicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided in the preceding paragraph.
CAR­RING­TON MORT­GAGE SERV­IC­ES, LLC
as At­tor­ney in Fact for
ABI­GAIL SMITH
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
00000006288484
BAR­RETT DAF­FIN FRAP­PI­ER LEV­INE & BLOCK, LLP
4004 Belt Line Road
Su­ite 100
Ad­di­son, Texas 75001
Tel­e­phone: (972) 341-5398
gpn 11
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR AT­TEMPT­ING TO COL­LECT A DEBT. ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
Un­der and by vir­tue of the Pow­er of Sale con­tained in a Se­cur­i­ty Deed given by JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed Au­gust 20, 2013, record­ed in Deed Book 740, Page 282-287, Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia Records, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure a Note in the amount of Sev­en­ty-One Thou­sand Nine Hundred Nine­ty-Two Dol­lars and 00/100 ($71,992.00) with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, there will be sold at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day in De­cem­ber, 2016 the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND SITU­ATE, LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, AND BE­ING ALL OF LOT NO. FIVE (5) IN BLOCK E OF JES­SUP HEIGHTS SUB­DI­VI­SION AC­CORD­ING TO A PLAT THERE­OF RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 131, MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AS BE­GIN­NING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD THAT IS LO­CAT­ED ONE HUNDRED FOR­TY-SIX AND FIVE TENTHS (146.5) FEET SOUTH­EAST OF THE SOUTH­ER­LY CORN­ER OF THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF SEV­ENTH AVE­NUE AND GREEN­HILL ROAD AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-NINE(49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-FOUR AND NINE TENTHS (194.9) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF SOUTH FOR­TY-TWO (42) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE AND TWO TENTHS (125.2) FEET; THENCE RUN­NING IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-NINE (49) DE­GREES THIR­TY (30) MINUTES EAST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINE­TY-EIGHT (198) FEET TO THE SOUTH­WEST SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD; THENCE RUN­NING ALONG SAID SIDE OF GREEN­HILL ROAD IN A DI­REC­TION OF NORTH FOR­TY-FOUR (44) DE­GREES WEST A DIS­TANCE OF ONE HUNDRED TWEN­TY-FIVE (125) FEET TO THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING AND BE­ING THE SAME PROP­ER­TY SHOWN ON A PLAT OF SUR­VEY MADE BY JIM ROSS WHICH IS RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN PLAT BOOK
7, PAGE 137, BOTH OF SAID PLATS BE­ING BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF AND BE­ING THE SAME LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN A DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC., TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243.
SAID PROP­ER­TY IS CON­VEYED SUB­JECT TO THE RE­STRIC­TIONS AS CON­TAINED IN SAID DEED FROM JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY, INC. TO RAY­MOND A. SMITH RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 108, PAG­ES 242-243, SAID CLERK’S OF­FICE; AND IN DEED FROM E. H. JES­SUP TO JONES & YAWN AGEN­CY RECORD­ED IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT IN DEED BOOK 105, PAG­ES 545-546.
The debt se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed has been and is here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debt re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing the same and all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in said Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing at­tor­neys fees (no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­neys fees hav­ing been given).
Said prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able), any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty, any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants, and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed first set out above.
To the best knowl­edge and be­lief of the un­der­signed, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES or a ten­ant or ten­ants.
Pur­su­ant to O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2, the name, ad­dress and tel­e­phone number of the in­di­vid­u­al or ent­i­ty who shall have the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend, or mod­i­fy all terms of the above de­scribed mort­gage is as fol­lows: CO­LO­NY BANK, 115 S. GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GA 31750. Tel­e­phone: 229-426-6000. The fore­go­ing not­with­stand­ing, noth­ing in O. C. G. A. §44-14-162.2 shall be con­strued to re­quire CO­LO­NY BANK to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the Deed to Se­cure Debt de­scribed here­in.
The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the se­cur­i­ty deed.
This 1st day of No­vem­ber, 2016
CO­LO­NY BANK
AS AT­TOR­NEY IN FACT FOR
JEN­NIF­ER M. STOKES
DA­VID M. WOLF­SON, P. C.
At­tor­ney at Law
1010 Wil­liams Street
Val­dos­ta, GA 31601
(229) 257-0080
State Bar No. 773395

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN THE IN­TER­EST OF:
D.P. Age: 7, SEX: M, DOB: 05/10/2009, Minor Child
CASE NO. 045-15J-3042
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
PUB­LI­CA­TION
TO: SHER­RI HUT­TO, the moth­er, and any per­sons claim­ing to have a par­en­tal in­ter­est in the minor child named above born to SHER­RI HUT­TO on the date above-list­ed.
The Geor­gia De­part­ment of Hu­man Serv­ic­es filed a Pe­ti­tion on Oc­tob­er 17, 2016, in the Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, seek­ing guard­ian­ship of your child.
An Or­der al­low­ing serv­ice on you by news­pa­per pub­li­ca­tion was signed on Oc­tob­er 28, 2016.
The fin­al hear­ing in this mat­ter is sched­uled for De­cem­ber 9, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mag­is­trate Court­room at the Dodge Coun­ty Court­house in East­man, Geor­gia.
You are en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the es­tab­lish­ment of a per­ma­nent guard­ian­ship or to the elec­tion of guard­ian or both. Any ob­jec­tion must be made with­in ten days of No­vem­ber 9, 2016.
WIT­NESS SHER­RI Mc­DON­ALD, JUDGE OF SAID COURT.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk, Ju­ve­nile Court of Dodge Coun­ty
This docu­ment pre­pared by:
SAR­AH TIP­TON-DOWN­IE
Spe­cial As­sis­tant At­tor­ney Gen­er­al
Post Of­fice Box 926
Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30475
912-537-9265

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BREN­DA FAYE JONES, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9021
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
STA­CY ANN NO­BLES has pe­ti­tioned for Let­ters of Ad­min­is­tra­tion to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES. de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 202016.
BE FUR­THER NO­TI­FIED: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF SAN­DRA DELORES NORTH­CUTT, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9624
NO­TICE
The Pe­ti­tion of WAYNE TOBE NORTH­CUTT, for an Or­der De­clar­ing No Ad­min­is­tra­tion is Nec­es­sary in the above-ref­er­enced Es­tate hav­ing been duly filed.
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
This is to no­ti­fy you to file ob­jec­tion, if there is any, to the Pe­ti­tion, in this Court on or be­fore De­cem­ber 5, 2016.
BE NO­TI­FIED FUR­THER: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: LIN­DA S. MUL­LIS
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL,
De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.16-9020
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of EDNA MATHIS HAR­RELL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be De­cem­ber 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, court­room, 5401 An­son Ave­nue; East­man, GA 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News