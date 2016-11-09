The Eastman office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigtion (GBI) is looking into the shooting death of Abdul Lucas, age 48, of Rhine.
Dodge County deputies were called to the Lucas residence at 52 Cleveland Lane near Rhine on Tuesday, November 1 at approximately 10:04 p.m. Lucas’ wife, Donna, had called 911 and told them that her husband had been shot.
When deputies arrived, they found that Abdul was desceased. The sheriff’s office called for the GBI to investigate.
According to the GBI, Donna Lucas and two teenage children were present at the time of the shooting. Donna Lucas allegedly shot her husband with a handgun.
The shooting has been attributed to domestic violence that had been going on at the home.
No charges have been filed because the GBI is still actively investigating the shooting.
Wife allegedly shoots husband
