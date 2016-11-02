Legals November 2, 2016

Posted by
Admin
in Legals
Wednesday, November 2. 2016
Comments (0)

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($838.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1992 FORD LGT CONVTNL,
VIN # 1FTCF15N7NKB81020, 2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO and a 1999 CADILLAC
ELDORADO
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 17th day of OCTO­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DAN­IEL GON­ZA­LEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JU­LIUS AL­LEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
GWEN J. FORD­HAM
1208 4th Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy High­way
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
All debtors and credi­tors of the Es­tate of JAMES EDWARD HARP, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law and all oth­er per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This the 20th day of October, 2016.
CONNIE SEACRIST
410 Evergreen Circle
East­man, GA 31023
JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON
SMITH & HAR­RING­TON
5425 An­son Ave­nue
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
gpn 07
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 17th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR
HUTCHIN­SON, De­ceased
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON
580 Nichol­son Carr Road
Chester, Geor­gia 31012

JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512

1009
ELECTION NOTICES
gpn 09
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Geor-
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):

- 1 -
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 2 -
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have been or may be sexually exploited?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 3 -
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”

Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 4 -
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”

Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JU­VE­NILE COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
PE­TI­TION # 045-15J-3006
IN THE MAT­TER OF: R.M.D.
Sex F, Age: 7, DOB: 08/13/2008 S.D.D.
Sex: Male, Age: 6, DOB: 04/11/2010 CHILD­REN UN­DER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE
PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS AND
PLACE CUS­TO­DY WITH THE GEOR­GIA DE­PART­MENT OF HU­MAN RE­SOURC­ES, ACT­ING THROUGH THE DODGE COUN­TY DE­PART­MENT OF FAM­I­LY AND CHILD­REN SERV­IC­ES
SUM­MONS
FOR PE­TI­TION TO TER­MI­NATE PAR­EN­TAL RIGHTS
TO: ANY UN­KNOWN UN­NAMED PU­TA­TIVE FA­THERS and ANY OTH­ER UN­KNOWN OTH­ERS CLAIM­ING AN IN­TER­EST IN THE MINOR CHILD­REN NAMED ABOVE, LE­GAL CUS­TO­DIAN AND STEPHA­NIE BUR­TON/AT­TOR­NEY-GUARD­IAN AD LI­TEM.
By Or­der for Serv­ice by Pub­li­ca­tion dat­ed Oc­tob­er 14, 2016, you are re­quired to ap­pear be­fore the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia to an­swer the al­le­ga­tions of a Pe­ti­tion to Ter­mi­nate Par­en­tal Rights filed on Au­gust 1, 2016, by the DODGE Coun­ty De­part­ment of Fam­i­ly and Child­ren Serv­ic­es. You may ob­tain a free copy of the pe­ti­tion di­rect­ly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The gen­er­al na­ture of the al­le­ga­tions are that the child­ren are de­pend­ent child­ren and the de­pend­ent state is like­ly to con­tin­ue and cause seri­ous phys­i­cal, men­tal, emo­tion­al, or mor­al harm to the child­ren un­less the rights of the par­ents are ter­mi­nat­ed. The court hear­ing of your case has been sched­uled for De­cem­ber 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE Coun­ty Court­house, in the Mag­is­trate Court­room, EAST­MAN, Geor­gia.
The court at tri­al can ent­er a judg­ment end­ing your rights to the child­ren if you fail to ap­pear and show cause why your par­en­tal rights should not be ter­mi­nat­ed. A bio­log­i­cal fa­ther may lose all rights to the child­ren and not be en­ti­tled to ob­ject to the ter­mi­na­tion of his rights un­less, with­in 30 days of re­ceipt of this no­tice, he files: (1) a pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate the child­ren; and (2) a no­tice of the fil­ing of the pe­ti­tion to le­git­i­mate with the Ju­ve­nile Court of DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia.
A par­ty has the right to an at­tor­ney in this pro­ceed­ing. If you are un­able to hire an at­tor­ney, the Court will ap­point one for you if you are an in­di­gent per­son.
If you have any ques­tions con­cern­ing this no­tice of sum­mons, con­tact the clerk’s of­fice at 478-374-2871.
WIT­NESS the Hon­or­able SHER­RI Mc­DON­ALD, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
(Depu­ty) Clerk, Ju­ve­nile Court
DODGE Coun­ty, Geor­gia

1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plain­tiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY, De­fend­ant
CIVIL AC­TION: File No. 16V-7869
NO­TICE OF SUM­MONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GOD­FREY:
You are here­by no­ti­fied that the above-styled ac­tion seek­ing dam­ag­es was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by rea­son f an Or­der for Serv­ice of Sum­mons by Pub­li­ca­tion en­tered by the Court on SEP­TEM­BER 28, 2016, you are here­by com­mand­ed and re­quired to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TIL­LERY, Plain­tiff’s at­tor­ney, whose ad­dress is: 404 Dur­den Street; Vi­da­lia, Geor­gia 30474, an An­swer to the Com­plaint for Neg­li­gence with­in (60) days of the date of the or­der by serv­ice by pub­li­ca­tion.
Wit­ness the Hon­or­able Sar­ah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
RHETT WALK­ER
Clerk
Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court

1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF BREN­DA FAYE JONES, DE­CEASED
ES­TATE NO. P-16-9021
PE­TI­TION FOR LET­TERS OF
AD­MIN­IS­TRA­TION NO­TICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CON­CERN
STA­CY ANN NO­BLES has pe­ti­tioned for Let­ters of Ad­min­is­tra­tion to be ap­point­ed Ad­min­is­tra­tor of the Es­tate of BREN­DA FAYE JONES. de­ceased, of said Coun­ty. The pe­ti­tion­er has also ap­plied for waiv­er of bond and/or grant of cer­tain pow­ers con­tained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All in­ter­est­ed par­ties are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause why said pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed. All ob­jec­tions to the pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed with the court on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 202016.
BE FUR­THER NO­TI­FIED: All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a Probate Court Clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact Probate Court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed a hear­ing will be sched­uled at a lat­er date. If no ob­jec­tions are filed, the pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 An­son Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUN­TY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
IN RE: ES­TATE OF
FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL,
De­ceased
ES­TATE NO. P.16-9020
NO­TICE OF PE­TI­TION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUP­PORT
The Pe­ti­tion of EDNA MATHIS HAR­RELL, for a year’s sup­port from the Es­tate of FRED­DIE C. HAR­RELL, De­ceased, for De­ced­ent’s Sur­viv­ing Spouse, hav­ing been duly filed, all in­ter­est­ed per­sons are here­by no­ti­fied to show cause, if any they have, on or be­fore No­vem­ber 21, 2016, why said Pe­ti­tion should not be grant­ed.
All ob­jec­tions to the Pe­ti­tion must be in writ­ing, set­ting forth the grounds of any such ob­jec­tions, and must be filed on or be­fore the time stated in the pre­ced­ing sen­tence. All ob­jec­tions should be sworn to be­fore a no­tary pub­lic or be­fore a probate court clerk, and fil­ing fees must be ten­dered with your ob­jec­tions, un­less you qual­i­fy to file as an in­di­gent par­ty. Con­tact probate court per­son­nel for the re­quired amount of fil­ing fees. If any ob­jec­tions are filed, a hear­ing will be De­cem­ber 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named Coun­ty, court­room, 5401 An­son Ave­nue; East­man, GA 31023. If no ob­jec­tions are filed the Pe­ti­tion may be grant­ed with­out a hear­ing.
HON. AL MCCRA­NIE
Judge of the Probate Court
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News