Legals November 2, 2016
Wednesday, November 2. 2016
1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($838.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1992 FORD LGT CONVTNL,
VIN # 1FTCF15N7NKB81020, 2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO and a 1999 CADILLAC
ELDORADO
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 17th day of OCTOBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JULIUS ALLEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
GWEN J. FORDHAM
1208 4th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
All debtors and creditors of the Estate of JAMES EDWARD HARP, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of October, 2016.
CONNIE SEACRIST
410 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH & HARRINGTON
5425 Anson Avenue
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON
All creditors of the Estate of RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of October, 2016.
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of RAY LAMAR
HUTCHINSON, Deceased
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON
580 Nicholson Carr Road
Chester, Georgia 31012
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
1009
ELECTION NOTICES
gpn 09
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Geor-
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have been or may be sexually exploited?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”
Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 4 -
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”
Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
PETITION # 045-15J-3006
IN THE MATTER OF: R.M.D.
Sex F, Age: 7, DOB: 08/13/2008 S.D.D.
Sex: Male, Age: 6, DOB: 04/11/2010 CHILDREN UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE
PETITION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS AND
PLACE CUSTODY WITH THE GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES, ACTING THROUGH THE DODGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF FAMILY AND CHILDREN SERVICES
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS and ANY OTHER UNKNOWN OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED ABOVE, LEGAL CUSTODIAN AND STEPHANIE BURTON/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM.
By Order for Service by Publication dated October 14, 2016, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on August 1, 2016, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the children are dependent children and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for December 9, 2016, at 10:00 am, at the DODGE County Courthouse, in the Magistrate Courtroom, EASTMAN, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at 478-374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable SHERRI McDONALD, Judge of said court, this the 25th day of October, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
DODGE County, Georgia
1014
MISCELLANEOUS LEGALS
gpn 14
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
MACY J. SMITH, Plaintiff
vs
CLAUDE B. GODFREY, Defendant
CIVIL ACTION: File No. 16V-7869
NOTICE OF SUMMONS
TO: CLAUDE B. GODFREY:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking damages was filed against you in said Court on June 13, 2016, and that by reason f an Order for Service of Summons by Publication entered by the Court on SEPTEMBER 28, 2016, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon BLAKE TILLERY, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: 404 Durden Street; Vidalia, Georgia 30474, an Answer to the Complaint for Negligence within (60) days of the date of the order by service by publication.
Witness the Honorable Sarah F. Wall, Judge of said Court.
This the 28th day of September, 2016.
RHETT WALKER
Clerk
Dodge Superior Court
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRENDA FAYE JONES, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-16-9021
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
STACY ANN NOBLES has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of BRENDA FAYE JONES. deceased, of said County. The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before November 21, 202016.
BE FURTHER NOTIFIED: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
5491 Anson Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDDIE C. HARRELL,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. P.16-9020
NOTICE OF PETITION TO FILE FOR YEAR’S SUPPORT
The Petition of EDNA MATHIS HARRELL, for a year’s support from the Estate of FREDDIE C. HARRELL, Deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before November 21, 2016, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be December 6, 2016, in the Probate Court of the above named County, courtroom, 5401 Anson Avenue; Eastman, GA 31023. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
HON. AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
