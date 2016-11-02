Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
We are living in a time of total corruption in our government and the White House. Never have I seen such criminal acts being conducted. I suspect there have been numerous acts committed by political campaigns and regimes since the Nixon era but we, the citizens of the United States, have not been privy to such acts until now.
There is not enough room in this letter to cover all the crimes that have been perpetrated by the democrats over the last eight years and I’m asking, no I’m begging you, to please get online and research all the corruption that has been revealed. As a citizen of our great country you should be most concerned by the recently exposed emails from Wikileaks.com pertaining to the corruption in the Clinton campaign. Early on, even before Clinton was made Secretary of State she began a campaign of corruption like we’ve never seen.
Her and Bill created a money laundering and in kind services organization run by their daughter called the Clinton Foundation which was supposed to be a charity but has been found to only pay out six percent (6%) of donations to the needy. Millions of dollars have been given to the foundation by foreign governments and corporations for speeches by Bill but only a tiny fraction was used for charity. Just recently it has been revealed by Wikileak that Hillary Clintons campaign chairman John Podesta knew of a desire by the government of Qatar to give Bill a one-million-dollar birthday present and he eventually did receive the present.
I’ll bet you didn’t get such a present on your last birthday. I’m sure you all remember the earthquake that devastated Haiti. In 2010 an earthquake struck Haiti and the Clintons moved in faster than the help needed by the citizen of that tiny nation. To this day the people of Haiti are still suffering even after billions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation to help in the reconstruction and welfare of the citizens.
They took advantage of the disaster to steal the money from the sick and starving people of Haiti. The world trusted the Clintons to help the Haitian people during their most desperate time of need and they were deceived. The Clintons and their friends are richer today while millions still live in shanties and tents. Look it up for yourself. Unbelievable corruption at the top levels of our government has been revealed and the perpetrators are scurrying to try and cover up all they have done.
