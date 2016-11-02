Letter to the editor

Wednesday, November 2. 2016
Dear editor,
We are living in a time of total corruption in our government and the White House. Never have I seen such criminal acts being conducted. I suspect there have been numerous acts committed by political campaigns and regimes since the Nixon era but we, the citizens of the United States, have not been privy to such acts until now.
There is not enough room in this letter to cover all the crimes that have been perpetrated by the democrats over the last eight years and I’m asking, no I’m begging you, to please get online and research all the corruption that has been revealed. As a citizen of our great country you should be most concerned by the recently exposed emails from Wikileaks.com pertaining to the corruption in the Clinton campaign. Early on, even before Clinton was made Secretary of State she began a campaign of corruption like we’ve never seen.
Her and Bill created a money laundering and in kind services organization run by their daughter called the Clinton Foundation which was supposed to be a charity but has been found to only pay out six percent (6%) of donations to the needy. Millions of dollars have been given to the foundation by foreign governments and corporations for speeches by Bill but only a tiny fraction was used for charity. Just recently it has been revealed by Wikileak that Hillary Clintons campaign chairman John Podesta knew of a desire by the government of Qatar to give Bill a one-million-dollar birthday present and he eventually did receive the present.
I’ll bet you didn’t get such a present on your last birthday. I’m sure you all remember the earthquake that devastated Haiti. In 2010 an earthquake struck Haiti and the Clintons moved in faster than the help needed by the citizen of that tiny nation. To this day the people of Haiti are still suffering even after billions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation to help in the reconstruction and welfare of the citizens.
They took advantage of the disaster to steal the money from the sick and starving people of Haiti. The world trusted the Clintons to help the Haitian people during their most desperate time of need and they were deceived. The Clintons and their friends are richer today while millions still live in shanties and tents. Look it up for yourself. Unbelievable corruption at the top levels of our government has been revealed and the perpetrators are scurrying to try and cover up all they have done.

Now we are finding that even Obama is involved with the cover-up by using a pseudonym name in emails to Hillary Clinton in order to hide communications between the two. This is proof Obama knew about Clintons secret server because the emails URL headers from her did not contain “state.gov” and in March of 2015, in an interview, Obama was asked about the server and he claimed he only found out about it when it was reported on by the news media. He lied! That statement by Obama started another email chain within Clinton’s campaign, with lawyer and aide Cheryl Mills writing, “we need to clean this up- he has emails from her- they do not say state.gov.” In that email Mills admitted they had a private server and had violated federal law.
On March 10, Clinton announced “ I opted for convenience” knowing full well what she was doing was illegal. She had been briefed about security and the use of emails but she opted for convenience? In my opinion this proves she has a blatant disregard for the laws of our land. An FBI investigation took place and the head of the FBI James Comey came forward with all the lies and criminal activities which Hillary and her cronies had committed but then elected to not bring charges.
Just recently we found a longtime Clinton confidant, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, helped steer $675,000 to the election campaign of Jill McCabe who just happens to be the wife of Andrew McCabe the third ranking FBI agent in the investigation of Clinton at the time and who went on to lead the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system. Guess who has been promoted to the position of Deputy Director of the FBI and the corruption goes on and on. If you vote for Clinton this is what you will be getting. My thoughts from an old man in the woods.
Sam Rawlins
