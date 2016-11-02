The Never Trumpers are detached from reality, says sub talk host Mark Davis on the Dennis Prager Show. These people are content with a Hillary Clinton presidency.
Minor candidate Evan McMullin admits he just wants to prevent Trump from winning. I believe William Weld, liberal Republican turned libertarian, has the same goal.
San Fran Nan (cy Pelosi) has it figured out. She says Republicans only support Trump because “they don’t want to pay their fair share of taxes.” Exactly – brilliant analysis. San Fran Nan has the one and only reason we’re for Donald! LibertyAlliance.com has the story and a lot more. Isn’t she great? Where do we keep finding these losers?
Many women, for some odd reason, will not vote for conservative females. The 2010 Nevada U.S. Senate race was between Republican conservative Sharron Angle (yes, double r) vs. sleazy incumbent Harry Reid, ultraliberal Democrat. A majority of Nevada men voted for Sharron Angle but women voted Reid by a fifteen point margin, giving Reid an easy victory. Wouldn’t it be nice if liberal females stayed home one election and let us build a conservative majority.
The power of incumbency is hard to overcome. Getting reelected is job #1 and politicians quickly learn how to vote, using your tax dollars.
Obamacare wins the triple crown for futility and uselessness. It was vote bait and nothing more. Co-ops are folding, premiums skyrocket and best of all – illegal immigrants qualify for coverage! Read it at NetRightDaily.com column by Natalia Castro.
Guess what folks – we all knew socialized medicine has never worked anywhere. Remember too – all Senate Democrats voted for this monstrosity, all Republicans voted against it. It passed by one vote.
Do you trust polls? In the Kentucky governor’s race last year Republican Matt Bevin never polled above 45 percent a week before the election. He won easily and became only the state’s second Republican governor in the past 40 years. He is also only the third Kentucky Republican governor since World War II.
