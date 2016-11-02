San Fran Nan

Wednesday, November 2. 2016
The Never Trumpers are detached from reality, says sub talk host Mark Davis on the Dennis Prager Show. These people are content with a Hillary Clinton presidency.
Minor candidate Evan McMullin admits he just wants to prevent Trump from winning. I believe William Weld, liberal Republican turned libertarian, has the same goal.
San Fran Nan (cy Pelosi) has it figured out. She says Republicans only support Trump because “they don’t want to pay their fair share of taxes.” Exactly – brilliant analysis. San Fran Nan has the one and only reason we’re for Donald!  LibertyAlliance.com has the story and a lot more. Isn’t she great? Where do we keep finding these losers?
Many women, for some odd reason, will not vote for conservative females. The 2010 Nevada U.S. Senate race was between Republican conservative Sharron Angle (yes, double r) vs. sleazy incumbent Harry Reid, ultraliberal Democrat. A majority of Nevada men voted for Sharron Angle but women voted Reid by a fifteen point margin, giving Reid an easy victory. Wouldn’t it be nice if liberal females stayed home one election and let us build a conservative majority.
The power of incumbency is hard to overcome. Getting reelected is job #1 and politicians quickly learn how to vote, using your tax dollars.
Obamacare wins the triple crown for futility and uselessness. It was vote bait and nothing more. Co-ops are folding, premiums skyrocket and best of all – illegal immigrants qualify for coverage! Read it at NetRightDaily.com column by Natalia Castro.
Guess what folks – we all knew socialized medicine has never worked anywhere. Remember too – all Senate Democrats voted for this monstrosity, all Republicans voted against it. It passed by one vote.
Do you trust polls? In the Kentucky governor’s race last year Republican Matt Bevin never polled above 45 percent a week before the election. He won easily and became only the state’s second Republican governor in the past 40 years. He is also only the third Kentucky Republican governor since World War II.

Overrated medialeft heartthrob General Colin Powell pushed for the Iraq War, says he voted for Obama, and now is supporting Hillary. This guy is a joke. He even pretended to be a Republican for a while. Greg Hilliard, a black conservative Republican, has a fine column on this on VDare.com.
I keep seeing John Morgan’s television commercials. He’s a big Obama supporter. He should say Morgan & Morgan – for the liberals.
The U.S. foreign policy in action – still true today: “He who defends everything defends nothing.”
Frederick the Great  (1712-1786)
Dr. Ron Paul makes sense on this and Pat Buchanan agrees: “As Paul argues, why close bases in the U.S. when we have 700 to 1,000 bases abroad? Why not bring the troops home and let them spend their paychecks here?”
Pat Buchanan  2-3-12
Bumper sticker of the day: TO DO LIST: Pray,Vote,Buy More Ammo.
“Donald Trump has eviscerated every opponent he had in the primary.”
Mike Huckabee
He needs to do it one more time in November.
MM
“If gun control worked, Chicago would be Mayberry.”
PatriotOutdoorNews.com
“‘Civil rights’ is now based on the presumption of guilt – against whites. If you’re not in lockstep with Progressive Attitudes, you’re a bigot until proven otherwise.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“Beauty is only skin deep, and the world is full of thin-skinned people.”
Richard Armour
“Liberalism is the ideology of Western suicide.”
James Burnham 1964
Legendary investor Benjamin Graham was originally Benny Grossbaum.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
