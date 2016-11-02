Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Are you aware of the things that Wikileaks has found out and put forth concerning Hillary Clinton’s emails? The ones she tried to delete. She said in them she was depending on the ignorant voters, don’t be one. She also hates Catholics and Evangicals and can’t stand the words middle class. She has private opinions, what she tells Wall Street and big banks (that pays her $250,000.00 for a speech and donated big bucks to her campaign) and a public opinion, what she tells her voters. I think that is called two faced.
She wants to open our borders to everybody. Once here, all can draw food stamps, welfare, social security, get free medical and whatever. She also plans to bring in 150,000 times the Syrian refugees that President Obama has brought in. No concern for the safety of the American people.
Hillary wants to cut our armed forces to pre WWI, raise our taxes, expand the government and expand the failing Obama Care. If you like all this great, but if you don’t like it, vote for Trump. Trump wants to cut taxes, build up and strengthen our military, build a wall on our Southern boarder to keep out drugs and criminal elements as well as illegals and not let anyone from any terrorist country into our country until we check them out. He wants to bring our jobs back, renegotiate the deals we have with other countries, rebuild our inner cites, make them safe, defeat Isis and help the veterans. He also plans to help the VA to better our veterans. He wants to and has made his commitment to this country to protect, serve and save our country for our children and grandchildren with our help on Election Day.
Trump has nothing to gain personally if elected; he will be taking a huge salary cut and be taking on a lot of problems. He could just go back to his billionaire lifestyle and forgo all this trouble. Mrs. Clinton as secretary of state made money big time. She favored people who were willing to make large donations to her foundation. E.g., pay me and I will do what you want done. For the right price, you get whatever you want. The Clinton’s grew VERY rich under her tenure as secretary of state handing out favors for money. I think that is called accepting bribes.
If you have any doubts about anything I have written, it is all in Wikileaks. You can find it and much more among the thousands of Hillary’s emails they have posted.
We have a very clear choice to make in this election, whether we want our kids to enjoy the freedom and prosperity they can have in this country under a Trump leadership, or become slaves to a socialist government as will happen in Hillary’s America. Give Trump a chance to show what he can do. He has a great track record in the business sector. Hillary has had 30 years and has done nothing but load her pockets. Under her leadership the state department lost $6 billion dollars, lost, as in, can’t find or account for it. Who loses that kind of money? Her charitable foundation that she has loaded down with Wall Street and foreign donations only gives 5.6% to charity; the Clinton’s keep and control everything else. The aids drugs she sent the Haitians were watered down, giving those people false hopes. What kind of person does that? What have we got to lose by voting Trump? I am not concerned by a Trump remark made as a private citizen a decade ago; we have all said things we regret later. I am concerned by the actions that Hillary Clinton has taken as a public servant.
You might find that electing Trump will save our country.
Protect the sanctity of your vote, too many have given life and limb for this American right and it’s not a right for illegals, dead voters or multiple time voters. Trumps poll watchers will be watching.
Iris M. Morris