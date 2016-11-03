The extra point was no good making the score 6-0 Dodge. After a punt from Dublin Dodge would strike quick as Daylon Gordon once again scored on a 50 yards run. This time the extra point was good making the score Dodge 14 Dublin zero. Dublin’s next possession resulted in a couple of first downs but after that Dublin would punt back to the Warriors. The Warriors next possession resulted in a long drive being capped off by a short Mikayl Carr touch down run. The extra point was good making the scored Dodge 22 Dublin nothing at half time.
Dublin got the second half kick off a quick three and out forced another punt. The Warriors once again would find the end zone on a long touch down run by Mikayl Carr. The extra point was no good making the score 28-0 Dodge. Dublin’s next possession would see them finally get on the scoreboard. The extra point was no good making the score Dodge 28 Dublin 6. The Warriors next possession resulted in a touch down on a 58 yard run by Mikayl Carr, and the extra point was good making the score Dodge 36 Dublin 6 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter would see the Warriors scoring two more times. First, on a Mikayl Carr 65 yard interception return for a touchdown. The extra point was no good making the score 44-6 Dodge. Dublin would add a touch down on their next possession making the score 44-12 Dodge. On the next kick off Noah Cummings returned it 65 yards for a touchdown making the final score Dodge 50 Dublin 12.
For the season the Warriors averaged 41.0 points per game and gave up 13 points per game, but only four touchdowns were scored against the Warriors first defense. All year that’s an average of about three points per game.