Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the Lady Indians booster club I would like to thank all our sponsors, supporters, and donors who helped make this regular season and post season a success. Your financial generosity helped these players and coaches make history at Dodge County High School once again. These players and coaches won a region championship in the regular season and placed 3rd in the class AA state tournament in Columbus. This is the best finish for Indian Fast pitch in school history!! That’s not too bad for a first year head coach and her two assistants!! When you see these players and coaches around let them know how proud Dodge County is of them.
There are so many people and businesses to thank who sponsored these ladies, to make it possible to enjoy the state playoffs without added expenses, as well as to have the games broadcast on our local radio station. The girls were also given a bag from Colony Bank, filled with goodies from parents and businesses as part of their send-off.
A special thank you to these who made this season and playoffs possible: Susan Southerland, Russ Ragan, Petey Peterson, Macy Pruitt, Wolf Broadcasting, Loran and Miriam Bryant, Jon Butler at Colony Bank and Dawn Parkerson.
Suzanne Rogers, Angela Walker and all the staff at Piddlin Peddler, Tom Lord and all the staff at Dairy Queen, Shane Rogers and all the staff at Zaxby’s, BugHouse Pest Control, Eastman Chiropractic, South Georgia Landscape, Jessica Haley and Salon 521 and Charlton’s Place.

Dr. Bryant Barrows and Oconee Dental, Bubba’s Automotive, Coleman Gifts and Framing, Dale Thompson and Flooring Gallery, Eastman Drugs, Marc Lane Hitting, Derek Hutcheson and State Farm, Ryals Drugs and Frozen Bean.
Wade Bowen, The Butcher Block, Gail and Roscoe Bennett, Stefanie and Ricky Hargrove, Hardy Farms Peanuts, Jane Hilliard, Mimi Dennis, Christy Shields, Heart of Georgia Cinema, Russ Ruffin and Jim Tripp.
Al McCranie, Rhett Walker, Kay Graham, Joey Marchant, Greg McRee/Eastern Finance, Billy Vaughn, Roy Grenade, Quick Loans, Huddle House, Bank of Eastman, Johnny and Patricia Jones, United Stone, Citizens Bank, Linda and Emory Peacock and Cindy Eckles and The Dodge County News.
Robert Peacock, Steve Walker and Coca-Cola, Coach Cofer, Cissie Johns Photography, Annie Wooten, Dr. Susan Long, Coach Rex Hodges, Superintendent Mike Hilliard and the Dodge County Board of Education, Stamps Walker, Lynn Sheffield and Mitchell Loewnau.
Stokes Southerland Funeral Home, Mid State Printing, Auto Pro, Rhine Drugs, Dura-Custom dog boxes and trailers, Wholesale Builders, Rozar Alignment, Hartley’s Tire, Pruett Air, Coleman’s Paint and Body and Eastman Fast Lube
Jody Rogers CPA, Massingill Expert Services, Wes Bearden and Forward Lean Cross Fit, Prescription Shop, Graham Cattle Farms, First Baptist Church the Station, J&B Landscaping, Tom Pezold and McDonald’s, Dr. Lou Barker, Hardy Towns Funeral Home, United 1st Credit Union, Chic King and Representative Jimmy Pruett.
I am sure I have omitted someone, although it is not intentional!! Thank you again for your loyal support of the Lady Indians. As we’ve said this past week, they may be 3rd in the state, but they are number one in the hearts of all of Dodge County.
Thank you,
Clifton Gooch Jr., president of Lady Indians boosters
Claudia L. Graham, vice-president
Mandy Holloway, treasurer/secretary
