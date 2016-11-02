Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
On behalf of the Lady Indians booster club I would like to thank all our sponsors, supporters, and donors who helped make this regular season and post season a success. Your financial generosity helped these players and coaches make history at Dodge County High School once again. These players and coaches won a region championship in the regular season and placed 3rd in the class AA state tournament in Columbus. This is the best finish for Indian Fast pitch in school history!! That’s not too bad for a first year head coach and her two assistants!! When you see these players and coaches around let them know how proud Dodge County is of them.
There are so many people and businesses to thank who sponsored these ladies, to make it possible to enjoy the state playoffs without added expenses, as well as to have the games broadcast on our local radio station. The girls were also given a bag from Colony Bank, filled with goodies from parents and businesses as part of their send-off.
A special thank you to these who made this season and playoffs possible: Susan Southerland, Russ Ragan, Petey Peterson, Macy Pruitt, Wolf Broadcasting, Loran and Miriam Bryant, Jon Butler at Colony Bank and Dawn Parkerson.
Suzanne Rogers, Angela Walker and all the staff at Piddlin Peddler, Tom Lord and all the staff at Dairy Queen, Shane Rogers and all the staff at Zaxby’s, BugHouse Pest Control, Eastman Chiropractic, South Georgia Landscape, Jessica Haley and Salon 521 and Charlton’s Place.
