Arthur Lawton Clark has been found guilty of felony murder in the shooting death of Sonnie Barlow on Tuesday, May 12, 2015 by a Dodge County jury in October. Clark was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. He received the additional 20 years for aggravated assault.
Clark will be eligible for parole after 30 years in prison.
The incident occurred when, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, Sonnie Barlow, age 59, of Eastman was shot twice in the chest after an alleged argument at 14 Fountain Road on Tuesday, May 12, 2015 at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Barlow was supposedly arguing with Lawton Clark, age 64, of Eastman, and was trying to get him to leave the property when Clark allegedly took out a small caliber handgun and shot Barlow twice.
When deputies arrived, they found that Clark had left the scene in a green Camaro. Dodge County deputies Mike Patterson and Donald Helms began a search for the vehicle and located it near the intersection of New Union Church Road and Golden Road, where Clark was taken into custody.
Clark receives life in Barlow murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)