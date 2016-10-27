Lady Indians advance to Elite 8, play Vidalia Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The Lady Indians now advance to Columbus for the second time in three years. They have a tough draw as they have undefeated and top ranked Vidalia on Thursday. Keep in mind, that two years ago Dodge faced top ranked Central Carrolton in the opening game. Dodge stunned them 8-4 as they finished the fourth in the state. I see no reason at all that that lightning can’t strike twice. Game time is Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
Things didn’t start out very well for the Lady Indians. Lamar would get a pair of unearned runs in the first for a 2-0 lead, and Dodge would rally with two out. Holloway and Simmons would draw walks as Aniyah Black would single home Holloway to pull Dodge back to 2-1 after the first. Holloway got a pair of strikeouts in the second.
The Lady Indians seemed to settle down in the third. Margaret Simmons made a great defense play with a bare handed pickup and throw out of a Lamar runner. Dodge would get the bats going in the bottom of the third. Faith Manning would walk and Holloway would reach on an error. That brought up Simmons and she hit a deep double scoring both runs and Dodge got their first lead at 3-2. One out later, Abby Manning would hit a sacrifice fly to score Simmons for a 4-2 lead. Dodge wouldn’t stop there in the inning. Caitlyn Gooch would draw a two out walk and advance to second on a hit by Jade Dowdy. Jacey Dowdy would single home Gooch for a 5-2 Dodge lead.
Lamar would get a run back in the fourth. They got their first hits of the game, a pair of double to cut the Dodge lead to 5-3. The Lady Indians would answer in the bottom of the fifth. With one out Abby Manning hit a deep drive to center, honestly, I thought it didn’t have the distance but fortunately, I was wrong! The ball cleaned the center field fence and the Dodge lead was back to three at 6-3.
Lamar would make their last run in the sixth. They had put a pair of unearned runs on the board to cut the Dodge lead to 6-5 and they had the tying run at first with one out. They hit what looked to be a single to right but right fielder Amber Maxwell made a fine play on the short hop and she threw to second where Simmons made a nice catch with the stretch. A ground out to Juliana Bellflower would end the inning with a 6-5 Dodge lead.
The game remained 6-5 going to the seventh. Holloway got a pair of strikeouts and a ground out and Dodge hung on for the big 6-5 win.
The would be a 30 minute break in between games but suddenly the crown got real big, not that it wasn’t before, but suddenly it was truly a big game atmosphere. The Indian chief, Zalin Dennard, complete with headdress arrived and he really got the crowd going. He really did a great job!
Dodge would hit first in game two. Head would get the call on the mound for game two as well. Juliana Bellflower would lead off with a single and advance to second on a wild pitch. Faith Manning would sacrifice her to third and Holloway would walk putting runners on the corners. Margaret Simmons would single home Bellflower for a 1-0 Dodge lead after a half inning.
Holloway would allow only a one out hit by pitch in the bottom half. Dodge would add to their lead in the second. Dodge would do their damage with two out. Jacey Dowdy and Bellflower would single. Then Head got wild as I personally think she started running out of gas. She walked Faith Manning on four pitches and when she walked Holloway, again on four pitches, Dowdy would score for a 2-0 lead.
Holloway then took over for Dodge. She struck out the side in the second and she had two more in third. The Lady Indians put things away with a big fourth inning. Jacey Dowdy lead off with her second hit of the game. Coach Bellflower would go to her bench and bring in the speedy Jenna Hickman to run. She drew a bad throw from the catcher and she got all the way to third. Julianna Bellflower would get her third hit of the game, a double, that scored Hickman for a 3-0 Dodge lead. That seem to take a bench out of Lamar, as they knew things were getting away in a hurry. One out later, Holloway hit a sacrifice fly that was dropped by the left fielder (she really had a rough two games) that scored Bellflower for a 4-0 lead. Simmons would double to left center scoring Holloway and things looked real well for Dodge with a 5-0 lead. Abby Manning would single home Simmons for a 6-0 Dodge lead.
Holloway breezed through the fourth only allowing a walk. Dodge would wrap up things in the fifth. Jade and Jacey Dowdy lead off the fifth with singles. Juliana Bellflower would reach on an error to load the bases. Faith Manning would single home Dowdy and Bellflower for an 8-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth.
When Holloway got the last batter to fly out to Amber Maxwell in the right field it was all over! Dodge would be Columbus bound once more. By the way, it would be a no hitter for Holloway as she struck out seven.
It would also be the final home game for four amazing seniors. I have watched them play from recreation ball to middle school (championship) and finally their great high school days that now include two Columbus appearances. It has truly been an honor to watch them play and cover them through the years.