Dodge County Indians decimate East Laurens Falcons

Near the end of the quarter, Cummings scored another touchdown. Yet another PAT by Bush followed this act, which took place at the 2:56 mark, so the score became 21-0.
In the second quarter – specifically, with 11:01 left on the clock – a Falcon punted the ball to the Indians’ 25-yard line, and Larry Johnson returned it for 75 yards. The Indians scored a touchdown, and Bush’s kick was good, allowing the score to rise to 28-0.
Shortly thereafter, with 7:41 left in the first half of the game, Johnson ran the ball for another touchdown. Bush made another good PAT, and the score jumped to 35-0.
After halftime, the Indians showed no signs of slowing down. Carr ran the ball with 10:25 left in the third quarter, and Bush continued his personal trend of kicking the ball successfully. The score became 42-0.
In the final quarter, the Indians evidently decided to make the score a nice, neat 50. After Javon McNeal ran the ball for a touchdown with 7:57 left on the clock, the team elected to have Ian Smith attempt a two-point conversion rather than having Bush perform the more traditional one-point kick. This move allowed the score to become 50-0.
East Laurens finally made their mark on the game with a meager 7 points, the result of a touchdown that took place with 4:50 left in the game and the ensuing successful kick by another Falcon. The score ended at 50-7.
Naturally, the Indians’ total offensive yards greatly exceed East Laurens’ own. Dodge had control of the ball for 21:36 and over the course of 354 yards while the Falcons’ possession time of 26:24 only provided them the opportunity to cover 164 offensive yards.
Through Cummings and Cade Cranford, respectively, the Indians passed and received the ball over 15 yards, and East Laurens only has credit for four yards. Rushing yards, however, were much different. Dodge rushed over a total of 339 yards, and the Falcons rushed over 160 yards.
In terms of penalties, Dodge had three penalties that cost the team 25 yards, and East Laurens’ sole penalty cost its team just five yards. However, the Falcons have credit for three turnovers: two fumbles that resulted in lost balls and one interception thrown.
Carr was the team’s top rusher, covering 119 yards. Coleman rushed over 70 yards, and Erin Pitts rushed over 35 total yards.
The team’s top defenseman proved to be Demonte Ivey, who made three solo tackles and three assists. Tyler Munford and Noah Wilcox each made three solo tackles and two assists, and Vicent Mann made four solo tackles. Daiton Orange also made two solo tackles with four assists. Jadin Johnson made three solo tackles, and Maurice McCoy and Coleman made two solo tackles and two assists.
The Indians’ next game, which is against the Bleckley County Royals, will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28, here in Eastman.