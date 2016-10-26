Legals October 26, 2016 Part 1

CONDEMNATIONS
NO­TICE OF SEI­ZURE OF
PER­SON­AL PROP­ER­TY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pur­su­ant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any par­ty claim­ing an in­ter­est in the fol­low­ing prop­er­ty is here­by no­ti­fied that on July 7, 2016, said prop­er­ty was seized by the un­der­signed agen­cy in Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia:
EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($838.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1992 FORD LGT CONVTNL,
VIN # 1FTCF15N7NKB81020,
2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO and a 1999 CADILLAC ELDORADO
You are fur­ther no­ti­fied that you may file a claim with­in (30) days of the sec­ond pub­li­ca­tion of this no­tice of sei­zure by send­ing a claim com­ply­ing with the re­quire­ments of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seiz­ing law en­force­ment agen­cy and to the dis­trict at­tor­ney by cer­ti­fied mail, re­turn re­ceipt re­quest­ed.
This 17th day of OCTO­BER, 2016
CHRIS­TO­PHER C. GOR­DON
As­sis­tant Dis­trict At­tor­ney
Oco­nee Ju­di­cial Cir­cuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 An­son Ave­nue, Room 200
East­man, GA 31023
Seiz­ing Agen­cy:
DAN­IEL GON­ZA­LEZ
Oco­nee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Ave­nue
East­man, GA 31023

DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
IN RE: ES­TATE OF RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed in ac­cor­dance with the law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to me.
This the 17th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON,
Ex­ec­u­tor of the
Es­tate of RAY LA­MAR HUTCHIN­SON, De­ceased
PHYL­LIS JANE HUTCHIN­SON
580 Nichol­son Carr Road
Chester, Geor­gia 31012

JO­SEPH I. MARCH­ANT, LLC
At­tor­ney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
East­man, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
State of Geor­gia
Coun­ty of Dodge
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of OPAL JEAN ROW­LAND, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law; and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 28th day of Sep­tem­ber 2016.
Es­tate of OPAL JEAN ROW­LAND
GLIN­DA R. CRAN­FORD,
Ex­e­cu­trix
1730 Old Re­bie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHN­NY W. WAR­REN
At­tor­ney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of JU­LIUS AL­LEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of Oc­tob­er, 2016.
GWEN J. FORD­HAM
1208 4th Ave­nue
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
At­tor­ney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
NO­TICE TO CREDI­TORS AND DEBTORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of EVA R. PIT­TMAN, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­
ment to me.
This the 30th day of Sep­tem­ber, 2016.
ELAINE PIT­TMAN
Ad­min­is­tra­tor,
Es­tate of EVA R. PIT­TMAN
5343 Page Street
East­man, Ga. 31023
THE CAN­NON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
Mc­Rae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
GEOR­GIA, DODGE COUN­TY.
All debtors and credi­tors of the Es­tate of JAMES EDWARD HARP, de­ceased, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law and all oth­er per­sons in­debt­ed to said Es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment to the un­der­signed.
This the 20th day of October, 2016.
CONNIE SEACRIST
410 Evergreen Circle
East­man, GA 31023
JOHN P. HAR­RING­TON
SMITH & HAR­RING­TON
5425 An­son Ave­nue
Post Of­fice Box 130
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
NO­TICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDI­TORS
All credi­tors of the Es­tate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, de­ceased, are here­by no­ti­fied to render in their de­mands to the un­der­signed ac­cord­ing to law, and all per­sons in­debt­ed to said es­tate are re­quired to make im­me­diate pay­ment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy High­way
East­man, Geor­gia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Ave­nue, N.E.
East­man, Geor­gia 31023

ELECTION NOTICES
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED
CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):

- 1 -
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 2 -
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have
been or may be sexually exploited?”

Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 3 -
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”

Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

- 4 -
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”
Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.

FORECLOSURES
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF DODGE
Un­der and by vir­tue of the pow­er of sale (the “Pow­er of Sale”) con­tained in that cer­tain Deed to Se­cure Debt (the “Se­cur­i­ty Deed”) given by RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS to CO­LO­NY BANK dat­ed April 3, 2015, record­ed in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Of­fice, Dodge Su­pe­ri­or Court, con­vey­ing the af­ter-de­scribed prop­er­ty to se­cure those cer­tain Prom­is­sory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to CO­LO­NY BANK the first of which is dat­ed Fe­bru­ary 13, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Fif­ty Thou­sand Two Hundred Nine­ty-One and 43/100 Dol­lars ($50,291.43); the sec­ond of which is dat­ed March 18, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Twen­ty-Sev­en Thou­sand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dat­ed April 3, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Thou­sand Eight Hundred Nine­ty and 08/100 Dol­lars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dat­ed May 20, 2015 in the prin­ci­pal sum of Thir­ty Two Thou­sand Sev­en Hundred Fif­ty-Eight and 08/100 Dol­lars ($32,758.08), with in­ter­est there­on as set forth there­in, Co­lo­ny Bank be­ing the cur­rent hold­er there­of, there will be a sale at pub­lic out­cry to the high­est bid­der for cash be­fore the court­house door of Dodge Coun­ty, Geor­gia, with­in the le­gal hours of sale on the first Tues­day of No­vem­ber, 2016, the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty (the “Prop­er­ty”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN THE CITY OF EAST­MAN, AND BE­ING A PART OF ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEV­EN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CER­TAIN SUB­DI­VI­SION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINT­ER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY SHOWN AND DE­LIN­E­AT­ED IN THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY OF SAID SUB­DI­VI­SION BY CAREY E. TREAD­WELL, SUR­VEYOR, DAT­ED JANU­ARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, IS BY REF­ER­ENCE IN­COR­PO­RAT­ED HERE­IN AND MADE A PART HERE­OF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDEN­TI­CAL LANDS DE­SCRIBED IN AND CON­VEYED BY THAT CER­TAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BET­TY M. LOTT, DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 16, 1983, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336,
IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SUB­JECT TO EX­IST­ING EASE­MENTS FOR PUB­LIC ROADS AND UTIL­I­TIES.
The debts se­cured by said Se­cur­i­ty Deed have been and are here­by de­clared due be­cause of, among oth­er pos­si­ble ev­ents of de­fault, fai­lure to pay the in­debt­ed­ness as and when due and in the man­ner pro­vid­ed in the Notes and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The debts re­main­ing in de­fault, this sale will be made for the pur­pose of pay­ing same and, ad­di­tion­al­ly, all ex­pens­es of this sale, as pro­vid­ed in the Se­cur­i­ty Deed and by law, in­clud­ing with­out lim­i­ta­tion at­tor­ney fees (the sta­tu­tory no­tice of int­ent to col­lect at­tor­ney fees hav­ing been served).
Said Prop­er­ty will be sold sub­ject to any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es that are a lien, but not yet due and pay­able); mat­ters that may be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and/or in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es, zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, cov­en­ants; and mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
Ad­di­tion­al­ly, this sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject to (1) con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loans with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed.
No­tice to the debtor as re­quired by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that CO­LO­NY BANK, lo­cat­ed at the busi­ness ad­dress of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZ­GER­ALD, GEOR­GIA 31750, is the ent­i­ty that has the full au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend or mod­i­fy the terms of the loan docu­ments. Co­lo­ny Bank can be con­tact­ed through the fol­low­ing rep­re­sen­ta­tive: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN-GRO­O­VER-LLP, 231 RIV­ER­SIDE DRIVE, MAC­ON, GEOR­GIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
CO­LO­NY BANK
as At­tor­ney-in-Fact for
RAY­MOND MUL­LIS, SR. AND MARY J. MUL­LIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRAN­NAN
GRO­O­VER-LLP
231 Riv­er­side Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Mac­on, Geor­gia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is act­ing as a debt col­lec­tor and is at­tempt­ing to col­lect a debt. Any in­for­ma­tion ob­tained will be used for that pur­pose.
NO­TICE OF SALE
UN­DER POW­ER CON­TAINED
IN SE­CUR­I­TY DEED
STATE OF GEOR­GIA
COUN­TY OF Dodge
Pur­su­ant to a pow­er of sale con­tained in a cer­tain se­cur­i­ty deed ex­e­cut­ed by MO­NIQUE HOP­PES, here­i­naf­ter re­ferred to as GRAN­TOR, to FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA record­ed in Deed Book 776, be­gin­ning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Su­pe­ri­or Court of the afore­said state and coun­ty, and by vir­tue of a de­fault un­der the terms of said se­cur­i­ty deed, and the re­lat­ed note, the un­der­signed at­tor­ney-in-fact for the afore­said GRAN­TOR (which at­tor­ney-in-fact is the pres­ent hold­er of said se­cur­i­ty deed and note se­cured there­by) will sell at the usual place of con­duct­ing Sher­iff’s sales in said
coun­ty with­in the le­gal hours of sale, for cash, to the high­est bid­der on the FIRST TUES­DAY IN NO­VEM­BER 2016, all prop­er­ty de­scribed in said se­cur­i­ty deed in­clud­ing but not lim­it­ed to the fol­low­ing de­scribed prop­er­ty:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PAR­CEL OF LAND LY­ING AND BE­ING IN ORIGI­NAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DIS­TRICT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, BE­ING FUR­THER DE­SCRIBED AS FOL­LOWS: BE­GIN AT THE IN­TER­SEC­TION OF THE SOUTH­EAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIEND­SHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTH­WEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BE­GIN­NING, THUS ES­TAB­LISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUN­TY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DIS­TANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUN­NING SOUTH 79 DE­GREES 26 MINUTES 9 SEC­ONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAV­ING A RA­DIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DE­GREES 01 MINUTE 30 SEC­ONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DE­GREES 58 MINUTES 30 SEC­ONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DE­GREES 32 MINUTES 39 SEC­ONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BE­GIN­NING. SAID TRACT OR PAR­CEL CON­TAIN­ING 4.26 ACR­ES, MORE OR LESS, AND BE­ING MORE PAR­TICU­LAR­LY DE­SCRIBED AC­CORD­ING TO THAT CER­TAIN PLAT OF SUR­VEY DAT­ED MAY 3, 2002, PRE­PARED BY T. JER­RY PEA­COCK, SR., GEOR­GIA REG­IS­TERED LAND SUR­VEYOR NO. 2132, RECORD­ED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA, SAID PLAT BY REF­ER­ENCE BE­ING MADE A PART HERE­OF FOR LE­GAL AND ALL OTH­ER PUR­POS­ES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDEN­TI­CAL PROP­ER­TY CON­VEYED BY TIF­FA­NY LEIGH MCKIN­NON TO JA­SON THOMP­SON BY DEED DAT­ED DE­CEM­BER 12, 2008, RECORD­ED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OF­FICE OF THE CLERK OF SU­PE­RI­OR COURT OF DODGE COUN­TY, GEOR­GIA.
SAID LE­GAL DE­SCRIP­TION BE­ING CON­TROL­LING, HOW­EV­ER, THE PROP­ER­TY IS MORE COM­MON­LY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIEND­SHIP UMC ROAD, COCH­RAN, GA 31014
Said prop­er­ty will be sold on an “as-is” ba­sis with­out any rep­re­sen­ta­tion, war­ran­ty or re­course against the above-named or the un­der­signed. The sale will be sub­ject to the fol­low­ing items which may af­fect the ti­tle: any out­stand­ing ad valor­em tax­es (in­clud­ing tax­es which are a lien but not yet due and pay­able); any mat­ters which might be dis­closed by an ac­cu­rate sur­vey and in­spec­tion of the prop­er­ty; any as­sess­ments, liens, en­cum­branc­es,
zon­ing or­di­nanc­es, re­stric­tions, and all oth­er mat­ters of record su­pe­ri­or to the said Se­cur­i­ty Deed. The sale will be con­duct­ed sub­ject (1) to con­fir­ma­tion that the sale is not pro­hibi­ted un­der the U.S. Bank­rupt­cy Code and (2) to fin­al con­fir­ma­tion and au­dit of the sta­tus of the loan with the hold­er of the Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA is the ent­i­ty with au­thor­i­ty to ne­go­tiate, amend and mod­i­fy the terms of the Note and Se­cur­i­ty Deed. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA’S ad­dress is 241 EAST SAG­I­NAW, EAST LANS­ING, MI 48826. FIRST NA­TION­AL BANK OF AMER­I­CA may be con­tact­ed by tel­e­phone at 800-642-4578.
To the best of the un­der­signed’s knowl­edge and be­lief, the par­ty in pos­ses­sion of the prop­er­ty is be­lieved to be MO­NIQUE E. HOP­PES, or ten­ant(s).
ROSE AC­CEPT­ANCE, INC.,
as Trans­fer­ee, As­sig­nee, and
Se­cured Credi­tor
As at­tor­ney-in-fact for the
afore­said GRAN­TOR
CAMP­BELL & BRAN­NON, LLC
At­tor­neys at Law
Glen­ridge High­lands II
5565 Glen­ridge Con­nec­tor, Su­ite 350
Atlan­ta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACT­ING AS A DEBT COL­LEC­TOR, UN­DER FED­ER­AL LAW. IF SO, ANY IN­FOR­MA­TION OB­TAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PUR­POSE.
