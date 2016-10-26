Legals October 26, 2016 Part 1
Wednesday, October 26. 2016
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 (n), any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on July 7, 2016, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
EIGHT HUNDRED THIRTY EIGHT DOLLARS ($838.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY, 1992 FORD LGT CONVTNL,
VIN # 1FTCF15N7NKB81020,
2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO and a 1999 CADILLAC ELDORADO
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-49 to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 17th day of OCTOBER, 2016
CHRISTOPHER C. GORDON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
DANIEL GONZALEZ
Oconee Drug Task Force
327 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON
All creditors of the Estate of RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 17th day of October, 2016.
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of RAY LAMAR HUTCHINSON, Deceased
PHYLLIS JANE HUTCHINSON
580 Nicholson Carr Road
Chester, Georgia 31012
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
303 Main Street
P.O. Box 4218
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-1505
Fax: 478-374-1512
State of Georgia
County of Dodge
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 28th day of September 2016.
Estate of OPAL JEAN ROWLAND
GLINDA R. CRANFORD,
Executrix
1730 Old Rebie Rd.
Chester, GA 31012
JOHNNY W. WARREN
Attorney at Law
State Bar No. 0738418
4778-272-2885
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JULIUS ALLEN TAYLOR, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
GWEN J. FORDHAM
1208 4th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate pay
ment to me.
This the 30th day of September, 2016.
ELAINE PITTMAN
Administrator,
Estate of EVA R. PITTMAN
5343 Page Street
Eastman, Ga. 31023
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY.
All debtors and creditors of the Estate of JAMES EDWARD HARP, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law and all other persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of October, 2016.
CONNIE SEACRIST
410 Evergreen Circle
Eastman, GA 31023
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
SMITH & HARRINGTON
5425 Anson Avenue
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of STEVE WELSLEY COUEY, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 6th day of October, 2016.
VANESSA R. COUEY
893 Roddy Highway
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P.C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
ELECTION NOTICES
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED
CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
gia Constitution, Attorney General Samuel S. Olens, Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp, and Legislative Counsel Wayne R. Allen hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8, 2016, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Provides greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement.
Senate Resolution No. 287
Resolution Act No. 309
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1498
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for the creation of an Opportunity School District and authorizes the state to assume the supervision, management, and operation of failing public elementary and secondary schools, including the power to receive, control, and expend appropriated funds for such purposes. It amends Article VIII, Section V of the Georgia Constitution by adding a new Paragraph VIII.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Authorizes penalties for sexual exploitation and assessments on adult entertainment to fund child victims’ services.
Senate Resolution No. 7
Resolution Act No. 306
Ga. L. 2015, p. 1497
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow additional penalties for criminal cases in which a person is adjudged guilty of keeping a place of prostitution, pimping, pandering, pandering by compulsion, solicitation of sodomy, masturbation for hire, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, or sexual exploitation of children and to allow assessments on adult entertainment establishments to fund the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund to pay for care and rehabilitative and social services for individuals in this state who have
been or may be sexually exploited?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the General Assembly to provide for additional penalties for various criminal sexual exploitation offenses and assessments on adult entertainment establishments and to dedicate revenue derived therefrom to the Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund for the purpose of providing care and rehabilitative and social services to sexually exploited persons. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 3 -
Reforms and re-establishes the Judicial Qualifications Commission and provides for its composition, governance, and powers.
House Resolution No. 1113
Resolution Act No. 537
Ga. L. 2016, p. 896
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to abolish the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission; require the General Assembly to create and provide by general law for the composition, manner of appointment, and governance of a new Judicial Qualifications Commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges; require the Judicial Qualifications Commission to have procedures that provide for due process of law and review by the Supreme Court of its advisory opinions; and allow the Judicial Qualifications Commission to be open to the public in some manner?”
Summary
This proposal abolishes the existing Judicial Qualifications Commission and requires the General Assembly to replace it with a new Judicial Qualifications Commission and provide for the composition, manner of appointment, governance, powers and duties, procedures, and open meetings of such reformed commission, with such commission having the power to discipline, remove, and cause involuntary retirement of judges as provided in the Constitution, and for Supreme Court review of the commission’s opinions and procedures. It amends Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VI and Article VI, Section VII, Paragraph VII of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 4 -
Dedicates revenue from existing taxes on fireworks to trauma care, fire
services, and public safety.
Senate Resolution No. 558
Resolution Act No. 530
Ga. L. 2016, p. 895
( ) YES
( ) NO
“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to the funding of trauma care, firefighter equipping and training, and local public safety purposes?”
Summary
This proposal provides that the proceeds of excise taxes on the sale of fireworks or consumer fireworks be dedicated to funding trauma care, fire services, and local public safety purposes. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution.
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
Under and by virtue of the power of sale (the “Power of Sale”) contained in that certain Deed to Secure Debt (the “Security Deed”) given by RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS to COLONY BANK dated April 3, 2015, recorded in Deed Book 781, Page 86, Clerk’s Office, Dodge Superior Court, conveying the after-described property to secure those certain Promissory Notes (the “Notes”) from COLD FIRE, LLC to COLONY BANK the first of which is dated February 13, 2015 in the principal sum of Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Ninety-One and 43/100 Dollars ($50,291.43); the second of which is dated March 18, 2015 in the principal sum of Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Eighty and 08/100 Dollars ($27,180.08); the third of which is dated April 3, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety and 08/100 Dollars ($30,890.08); and the fourth of which is dated May 20, 2015 in the principal sum of Thirty Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Eight and 08/100 Dollars ($32,758.08), with interest thereon as set forth therein, Colony Bank being the current holder thereof, there will be a sale at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Dodge County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday of November, 2016, the following described property (the “Property”):
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING A PART OF ORIGINAL LAND LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE 15TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING LOT NUMBER TWELVE (12) OF BLOCK “B” OF THAT CERTAIN SUBDIVISION OF SAID CITY KNOWN AS MINTER RIDGE, WHICH SAID LOT IS MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DELINEATED IN THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY OF SAID SUBDIVISION BY CAREY E. TREADWELL, SURVEYOR, DATED JANUARY 18, 1972, WHICH PLAT, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 52, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SAID LANDS ARE THE IDENTICAL LANDS DESCRIBED IN AND CONVEYED BY THAT CERTAIN DEED FROM PAUL M. LOTT AND BETTY M. LOTT, DATED DECEMBER 16, 1983, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 179, PAGE 336,
IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
The debts secured by said Security Deed have been and are hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Notes and Security Deed. The debts remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying same and, additionally, all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including without limitation attorney fees (the statutory notice of intent to collect attorney fees having been served).
Said Property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes that are a lien, but not yet due and payable); matters that may be disclosed by an accurate survey and/or inspection of the property; assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants; and matters of record superior to the Security Deed.
Additionally, this sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loans with the holder of the Security Deed.
Notice to the debtor as required by O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2 has been given. Please note that COLONY BANK, located at the business address of 115 SOUTH GRANT STREET, FITZGERALD, GEORGIA 31750, is the entity that has the full authority to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan documents. Colony Bank can be contacted through the following representative: MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ., JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN-GROOVER-LLP, 231 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, MACON, GEORGIA, 31201; TEL: 478-742-4280.
COLONY BANK
as Attorney-in-Fact for
RAYMOND MULLIS, SR. AND MARY J. MULLIS
MICHAEL N. WHITE, ESQ.
JAMES-BATES-BRANNAN
GROOVER-LLP
231 Riverside Drive
P.O. Box 4283
Macon, Georgia 31208-4283
This Law Firm is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER CONTAINED
IN SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF Dodge
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by MONIQUE HOPPES, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA recorded in Deed Book 776, beginning at page 161, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said
county within the legal hours of sale, for cash, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN NOVEMBER 2016, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN ORIGINAL LAND LOT NO. 117 IN THE 20TH LAND DISTRICT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF FRIENDSHIP UMC CHURCH ROAD A/K/A COUNTY ROAD NO. 109, AND THE SOUTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NO. 117, AND FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, THUS ESTABLISHED, RUN ALONG THE RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD NO. 109 ON AN ARC, WHICH SAID ARC HAS A LENGTH OF 112.56 FEET WITH A CORD DISTANCE OF 111.92 FEET ALONG A LINE RUNNING SOUTH 79 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 9 SECONDS EAST WITH SAID ARC HAVING A RADIUS OF 304.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 903.55 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE TURN AND RUN SOUTH 0 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST 210 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 770.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE RUN NORTH 46 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 335.07 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT OR PARCEL CONTAINING 4.26 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY DATED MAY 3, 2002, PREPARED BY T. JERRY PEACOCK, SR., GEORGIA REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR NO. 2132, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 126, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT BY REFERENCE BEING MADE A PART HEREOF FOR LEGAL AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES. THIS IS THE SAME AND IDENTICAL PROPERTY CONVEYED BY TIFFANY LEIGH MCKINNON TO JASON THOMPSON BY DEED DATED DECEMBER 12, 2008, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 622, PAGE 95, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 2345 FRIENDSHIP UMC ROAD, COCHRAN, GA 31014
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances,
zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA’S address is 241 EAST SAGINAW, EAST LANSING, MI 48826. FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF AMERICA may be contacted by telephone at 800-642-4578.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge and belief, the party in possession of the property is believed to be MONIQUE E. HOPPES, or tenant(s).
ROSE ACCEPTANCE, INC.,
as Transferee, Assignee, and
Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the
aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector, Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
770-392-0041
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
